ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
KXLY

Moderna Booster Shot Prompts Strong Immune Response Against Omicron Subvariants

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Moderna announced Monday that its updated booster shot triggers strong antibody responses against three omicron subvariants. “We are pleased to see that both of our bivalent booster vaccine candidates offer superior protection against omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given COVID-19 remains a leading cause of hospitalization and death globally. In addition, the superior response against omicron persisted for at least three months,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. “Our bivalent boosters also show… neutralizing activity against BQ.1.1, an increasingly dominant emerging variant, confirming that updated vaccines have the potential to offer protection as the virus continues to evolve rapidly to escape our immunity.”
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
Wyoming News

CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
TODAY.com

Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment

With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
The Hill

CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states

CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
ILLINOIS STATE
TIME

Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says

In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy