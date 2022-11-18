Read full article on original website
'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
Hungry for culture? Museum of Asian Cultures to host 'Thanksgiving Celebration'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend after Thanksgiving is known for feasting on leftover turkey meals and Black Friday deals, but one museum is hoping you'll also be hungry for culture. Richard Hafemeister of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures joined us live to dish out the details...
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign. Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!. Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Aransas Pass community comes together for annual Fall Feast
The Aransas Pass community came together Thursday for a warm Thanksgiving meal. It was part of the Fall Feast held at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.
Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
Salvation Army rings in the holiday season with a call for volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army is facing a serious shortages of bell ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising this holiday season -- a shortage the Coastal Bend is seeing, too. "The Salvation Army touch lives," said bell ringer Tyrone Williams. "They have helped many families and friends...
Corpus Christi nonprofit seeks to give back to area single mothers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there are many assistance programs for those in need, none focus on struggling single moms. Majesty Outdoors, a non profit group that relocated to the Coastal Bend five years ago -- found thousands of households who may need the services they offer for free.
A Corpus Christi Christmas: A holiday event guide for the Coastal Bend
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks. The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with sparkling lights and there are several popular events in store for the community for the holiday season!. Lighting of the H-E-B Tree Nov....
Nonprofit helps residents navigate through open enrollment process for healthcare insurance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to healthcare coverage, navigating all of the options can sometimes give you a headache. That's where the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living can help. While the organization is known to assist seniors and those with disabilities in achieving their goals -- they can also help during open enrollment.
Homeless population wants more resources during cold winter days
When the temperatures start to drop in the Coastal Bend. The homeless community is left out in the cold.
Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program hits the road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children across Texas will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation through Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program. With the support of Reliant Energy, the program has hit the road beginning with Flour Bluff. Schools and community centers will now be learning about...
Joe Salem Dinner now in its 79th year of making sure everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 79th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. Dinner will be handed out at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym located at 5502 Kostoryz. Guests may line up in their vehicles in the the...
Corpus Christi themed Christmas tree ornaments are now available
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're waiting to set up your Christmas tree until after Thanksgiving -- then there are a few decorations you might wanna add to your wish list. Visit Corpus Christi has released their limited edition 2022 'Coastin' Around the Christmas Tree' ornaments. Residents can shop...
