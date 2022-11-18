Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County accepting applications for Community Reparations Commission
Buncombe County is currently seeking interested applicants for the Community Reparations Commission that began its work earlier this year. There is one board vacancy as well as two alternate vacancies. The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to...
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
Mountain Xpress
Upcoming City Council Meetings
City Council will be holding their organizational meeting on December 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. This meeting will be live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193, the City’s YouTube Channel, or the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub. **************************. The...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: We need truly local news
Columnist John Boyle had great points in his recent piece about leaving the very corporate Citizen Times [“From Asheville Watchdog: Why I Really Left the Asheville Citizen-Times,” Nov. 7, Xpress website]. It shows why local journalism is critical to a community’s holistic health. Our lives in this...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Staying true to the vision
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Cameron Farlow is the executive director of Organic Growers School. The nonprofit provides ongoing opportunities for farmers and home growers of all...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Making it work despite costs and delays
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Ryan Reardon is the executive director of Asheville Music School. The nonprofit works to strengthen local communities through music education and outreach.
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
theonefeather.com
Police Commission meets with Public Safety team
The Cherokee Police Commission held its November meeting in the conference room of the BIA offices on Thursday, Nov. 10. The majority of the open session saw the Commission host a conversation with Mollie Grant, EBCI Public Safety director, and Chavella Bailey, EBCI Public Safety Communications Center program manager. In particular, Grant and Bailey wanted to address a communications issue that was originally brought to the Commission by Chairperson Tunney Crowe. Chairperson Crowe was not in attendance for this meeting.
Mountain Xpress
Eblen Charities Turkey Giveaway
NC The Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving will be held Wednesday, November 23,2022, the day before Thanksgiving, from 9am to 4pm at the Ingles at 780 Hendersonville Road in the South Forest Shopping Center. An entire Thanksgiving meal will be provided to 800 families in the community. Thanks to Ingles Markets,...
Mountain Xpress
County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Buncombe County Government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Please see below for additional schedule information. Buncombe County Courthouse. Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed Nov. 24-25. Buncombe County Sheriff’s...
avlwatchdog.org
After protests, are there fewer visitors at Vance birthplace site?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: With all the controversy over Zebulon Vance, the former Civil War governor of North Carolina and a U.S. Senator, how much has visitation dropped off at the Vance Birthplace near Weaverville? Any chance of that place closing down?
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
