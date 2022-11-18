ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Holiday Bazaar is Saturday at the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville

Black Friday is only a week away from officially kicking off the Christmas shopping season — except for those who begin the mad dash for gifts this Saturday at the 18th annual Holiday Bazaar. The Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee event at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville...
EMPORIA, VA
Radio Ink

Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families

Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies in Sussex Co.

WAVERLY – On Nov. 13, a skunk that later tested positive for rabies was found deceased inside a kennel that housed a domestic dog. This incident occurred on Beaver Dam Road in Waverly. The Sussex Health Department and Sussex Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanover High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA

