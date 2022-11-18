Read full article on original website
Holiday Bazaar is Saturday at the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville
Black Friday is only a week away from officially kicking off the Christmas shopping season — except for those who begin the mad dash for gifts this Saturday at the 18th annual Holiday Bazaar. The Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee event at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville...
Dinwiddie High School holds fundraiser dinner for students injured in October classroom fire
Dinwiddie Public Schools will be holding a barbeque dinner fundraiser on Saturday evening to benefit the students who were hospitalized following classroom fire at Dinwiddie High School last month.
Radio Ink
Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families
Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
VWM seeks military veterans too interview for film About October 1983 events
RICHMOND — If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies in Sussex Co.
WAVERLY – On Nov. 13, a skunk that later tested positive for rabies was found deceased inside a kennel that housed a domestic dog. This incident occurred on Beaver Dam Road in Waverly. The Sussex Health Department and Sussex Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Planning Commission gives preliminary approval to solar project
Over the past few years, the Greensville County government has given the go-ahead for the construction of five solar projects. A sixth project, with the backing of Dominion Energy, is halfway to joining them. Last week at its monthly meeting, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the...
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
