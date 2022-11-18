Read full article on original website
KLTV
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child. “The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”
KLTV
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today. “School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28,″ said the superintendent in a post on the Zavalla ISD website.
KLTV
Zavalla asks residents to conserve water due to groundwater well problems
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The city had a pump repaired this week, but as of Sunday it is reporting an issue with one of its groundwater wells. The city shared the issue through a social media post and said someone has been contacted to assess the problem. “The GUI isn’t...
KLTV
Corrigan-Camden season draws to an end with loss to Cooper
ATHENS, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Cooper, Corrigan’s JaVarion Williams evades not one, but two tackle attempts and runs up the field to score a touchdown. Corrigan-Camden lost the game, 40-14. We have the clip here.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
KLTV
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
KLTV
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
KLTV
Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Beckville, Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepted Beckville’s pass and ran it 98 yards for a touchdown.
KLTV
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
