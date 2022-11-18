Read full article on original website
Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out
A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face. According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701. The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield...
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
‘It cost them more to write the letter’: Mother outraged after school charges 10-year-old for broken pencil
A mother was astounded to be charged 20p by a primary school to replace a pencil they say her 10-year-old son broke. Louise Owen was shocked when her son, Lennie-Lee, handed her the letter from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent, saying they would have to pay to replace the damaged equipment.
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Man refuses to pick up his daughter walking to school in the rain: 'Dad used to drive past me and wave out the window'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager back in the 1950s, it was normal for most kids to walk to school in the morning and walk home in the afternoon. My mother happened to be one of those kids. Every morning, she would trek three miles to school no matter the weather. In the afternoon, she walked three miles in the opposite direction.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake
A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
Boys fishing found 10-year-old girl dead in 1966. Now an arrest is made, officials say
A group of boys were fishing in the river when they found the body of a missing 10-year-old girl. She had been badly beaten and was covered in mud. It was Memorial Day, 1966. Betty Lou Zukowski’s body was spotted off shore four days after her parents reported her missing when she didn’t come home one evening, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
Four Teens Killed In Car Crash After Reportedly Performing Viral TikTok Trend ‘The Kia Challenge’
An investigation continues to unfold the details of a deadly tragedy. Four teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash on the Kensington Expressway Monday morning in Buffalo, New York. According to the New York Post, the four teens, identified as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17;...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
3-year-old girl puts preschooler in headlock because he asked her to marry him: 'I took him down'
Her father said he used to wrestle with her when she was younger to help her gain strength and coordination.
Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale
This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
Dad Buried His 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive, Police Say
A father has been accused of burying his 6-year-old daughter alive. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, is behind bars after social workers found bruises on the girl’s body and face in September, police said. During interviews conducted two weeks ago with the alleged victim and her sibling, investigators said the children told them Kraft would “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying,” a criminal complaint said. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said it’s one of the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen. “The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the...
'Life and soul of the party' 24-year-old died after downing three PINTS of gin in drinking game and taking cocaine and ketamine, inquest hears
A partygoer died after a downing three pints of gin in a drinking game during a 36-hour session, an inquest heard. Doorman Kier Jenkins, 24 – described as 'the life and soul of the party' – went to a friend's house after a night out. He had been...
17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself
Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
School warns mom about ‘strange man’ picking up daughter, not realizing it was her without a wig
Shanta said she was trembling when the school alerted her that her daughter was leaving with a stranger.
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
