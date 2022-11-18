Read full article on original website
Indiana doctor says AG should get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical partner,...
Midwest Electric members donate $15,275 to 11 local causes and welcomes new board members
Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $15,275 to 11 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative's Community Connection Fund. Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided...
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
Ohio Department of Youth Services holds training on how to recognize and help victims of human trafficking
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Training is critical for any profession, and it's no different for the juvenile justice system. The Ohio Department of Youth Services held a training event at the Fraternal Order of Police in Lima. The topic was on juvenile victims of human trafficking and was designed for anyone who encounters children first-hand that may be a victim. The participants were given different scenarios from child trafficking victims to help better recognize those who might be victims and how to best handle these cases.
