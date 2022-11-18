LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Training is critical for any profession, and it's no different for the juvenile justice system. The Ohio Department of Youth Services held a training event at the Fraternal Order of Police in Lima. The topic was on juvenile victims of human trafficking and was designed for anyone who encounters children first-hand that may be a victim. The participants were given different scenarios from child trafficking victims to help better recognize those who might be victims and how to best handle these cases.

