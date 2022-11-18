Read full article on original website
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
DC's Virginia McLaurin, woman who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia McLaurin, one of D.C.’s most famous citizens, died Monday morning after being under hospice care for a few days, her family announced on her Facebook page. She was 113. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people...
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He'll 'Never Have'
"The Late Show" comedian riffed on a rally exchange involving Obama.
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandfather George H.W. Bush 'Became A Bit Of A Surrogate Father' To President Bill Clinton
Better together! Today maven and former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager got candid about bridging bipartisan politics earlier this week, sharing the heartwarming story behind her grandfather Republican President George H.W. Bush’s unlikely friendship with his successor and one-time political foe, Democratic President Bill Clinton. Just one week after early November’s midterm elections, the TV staple revealed that her famous grandpa managed to strike up a close relationship with Clinton, who defeated him in the 1992 election, a testament to the power of collaborating across the political aisle.“President Clinton beat my grandfather and my grandfather was crushed,” the daytime TV...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Bono says he passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom at the White House after having a drink with President Obama
Bono said in his new book that Obama found him fast asleep in the Lincoln Bedroom after he disappeared from the dinner table.
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
The 113-Year-Old Black Woman Who Went Viral For Dancing With The Obamas Passes Away
Virginia McLaurin lived long enough to see a Black First Family in the White House. At 106-years-old, she also fulfilled her dream of meeting them. Virginia McLaurin, the 113-year-old who met the Obamas in 2016, passed away Monday. McLaurin, who was then 106 years old, went viral after she broke...
Losing 2016 election to Donald Trump ‘still hurts’, says Michelle Obama
Democrats losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump “still hurts,” Michelle Obama has said. The former first lady admitted that the US electorate’s decision to replace her husband, Barack Obama, with Mr Trump had made her question if his time in office had mattered. “But then I...
New Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A new book reveals how former President Donald Trump saw his time in office more as a television role than a political one. Once Trump took over his Twitter account, he cared more about what worked on social media with his audience. A new book that charts the rise of...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Woman who famously danced with Obamas at White House dies at age 113
The centenarian who went viral for dancing with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 2016 during a Black History Month event at the White House has died at the age of 113.
No one liked Trump's speech announcing a 2024 presidential run. Not even Trump
Donald Trump entered the immaculate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort only hours after Arizona independent voters had rewrapped and returned the candidate he had specially selected for them to be their state’s next governor. Similar packages had already come in unopened from Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. They were...
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” “They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence writes. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.” The book, which traces Pence’s life in politics — from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress — largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. “I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump,” the book begins.
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
White House to host Biden’s granddaughter’s wedding. Who else has been married there?
Nellie Grant’s wedding “indicated the rise of the presidency and celebrity of the first family over time,” one historian said.
