Multispecialty surgery center opens on Jacksonville's Southside
UF Health and Jax Spine & Pain Centers has opened a new $25 million surgery center and medical office near Butler and Kernan boulevards. A new medical complex incorporating a multispecialty surgery center and multiple medical offices was officially opened Friday afternoon near Butler and Kernan boulevards. UF Health and...
Jacksonville's annual pride parade is Sunday, delayed by Hurricane Ian
Jacksonville’s annual LGBTQ pride parade is this Sunday starting at Willbranch Park, more than a month after it was originally scheduled. This year’s parade was supposed to be the first weekend in October, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Manny Velasquez, with River City Pride, says they chose to reschedule the march to this Sunday to correspond with National Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Youth art show opens at Clay County Courthouse
People going about their normal business in the Clay County Courthouse will experience original art from the community's youth during the winter holidays. As part of a public project started in January, a youth art display will line the gallery wall opposite courtrooms at the courthouse at 825 N. Orange Ave. in Green Cove Springs from now through January 3.
Florida Coastal law students will have debts canceled
Former students of the now-shuttered Florida Coastal School of Law will soon have their debts canceled. This was made possible after a judge on Wednesday approved a $6 billion settlement to a nationwide class action lawsuit. The closed law school in Jacksonville is one of 153 institutions across the United States named in the settlement.
Friday Media Roundtable; JME Sessions
Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week that it is investigating a September incident that was caught on security camera at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video shows five corrections officers beating Jarrett Hobbs, who doesn’t appear to fight back. A second video released by Hobbs’ attorney shows him being pulled out of the cell and wrestled to the ground. The videos don’t have audio, and little is known about what led up to the beating. However, Hobbs’ probation officer, F.J. Carney, says it started when Hobbs refused to stop kicking his cell door, resisted jailers and punched two of the deputies.
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
