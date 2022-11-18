Indiana State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.

Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org .