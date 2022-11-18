ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Indy man

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7oEY_0jFnGC7Y00

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.

Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org .

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive |
Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 27

Debbie M
2d ago

maybe my eye sights bad, but who else thought that beard was a covid mask ?

Reply(3)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from a Nov. 17 incident that happened […]
FISHERS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy