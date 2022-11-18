Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Max Verstappen says he could retire from F1 after Red Bull contract, aged 31: 'I want to do other stuff'
Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reiterated that his current Red Bull contract could be his last, telling Sky Sports he may retire aged 31 due to the amount of races and his desire to "do other stuff" Verstappen, 25, has just completed the most dominant season in...
What time is F1 today?
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Follow the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year...
Yardbarker
Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel
Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi
Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
Abu Dhabi GP: Free live stream, start time, TV how to watch last F1 race of 2022
It’s the final race of the Formula 1 season as we get set for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. The race will air on TV via ESPN2 at 7:55 a.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 20. Fans can watch F1 races for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Sergio Perez fastest in Practice Three as Lewis Hamilton avoids penalty after red flag incident
Sergio Perez outpaced Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to top final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton avoided a penalty failing to slow under a red flag. There was little surprise that constructors' champions Red Bull remained a step ahead of their rivals at the Yas...
Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home
Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
SkySports
Logan Sargeant: American driver lands Williams F1 seat for 2023 after earning super licence
Logan Sargeant has secured his Formula 1 seat with Williams for 2023 after earning his super licence following the final round of the Formula 2 season. Sargeant, the 21-year-old American, was revealed as Williams' preferred replacement for Nicholas Latifi at the United States GP last month, but the move was depending on him earning enough super licence points.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to final F1 2022 pole as Mercedes fall back
Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the final race of a 2022 season he has dominated after beating Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in an Abu Dhabi GP qualifying that saw Mercedes' threat fade away. Mercedes were not able to replicate their Brazil, or Abu Dhabi practice, pace...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen signs off F1 2022 in style, Charles Leclerc denies Red Bull one-two
Max Verstappen claimed a dominant Abu Dhabi GP victory to sign off his glittering 2022 title-winning season in style, though Charles Leclerc denied Red Bull a perfect finale by holding off Sergio Perez for second place in the race, and the championship. A record-extending 15th win of a 22-race season...
SkySports
Max Verstappen exclusive on Abu Dhabi: Reflecting on 'miracle' F1 title win and Lewis Hamilton sympathy
Max Verstappen has opened up to Sky Sports F1 about the extraordinary drama and emotions of his "miracle" last-lap title victory at last year's Abu Dhabi GP, admitting that he sympathises with Lewis Hamilton over how their "great" championship battle ended. The exclusive interview - which can be watched during...
Vettel Finishes His Final F1 Lap As Ferrari Holds on for Vice Champion
The bittersweet season finale left some teams looking to the future and other drivers focusing on one final bow.
Verstappen Wins 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Race; LeClerc Claims 2nd Ahead of Perez
Photo | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.It was also Sebastian Vettel's final race, as the four-time F1 champion is retiring after this season.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Goodyear's Jay Chapman
My guest on episode 76 of Inside the SCCA is one of the key people SCCA racers go to when it comes to race tires. He’s Jay Chapman, the Sales Account Manager; Global Race Tires at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. We talked about Goodyear’s commitment to sports car racing and the SCCA. We also talk about their big plans for next month’s PRI show in Indianapolis and why Goodyear decided to feature an SCCA car in one of their most high profile displays.
Yardbarker
Red Bull boss: Daniel Ricciardo returning as third driver
Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing as the Formula One team's reserve driver in 2023. "Ricciardo will be our third driver," RBR chief Helmut Marko confirmed to Sky Germany on Friday. Ricciardo will be the backup if drivers Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez are unable to compete. The...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Sergio Perez praises Max Verstappen for 'great job' in Qualifying as Red Bull seal one-two
Sergio Perez praised team-mate Max Verstappen for doing a "great job" of helping him in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying, as they put a turbulent week behind them to seal a Red Bull one-two. Perez was critical of world champion Verstappen last weekend in Brazil after his team-mate refused to...
racer.com
Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup
Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06. Braun, regarded as one of the best sports car drivers in North America for more than a decade, shifts to the Ohio-based team after the recent closing of CORE autosport and reunites with the Shank team after racing for the outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009 and set a closed-course record at Daytona in an MSR prototype in 2013.
Sebastian Vettel's most memorable moments on and off the track during his F1 career
Sebastian Vettel prepares for his final Formula 1 race at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.The 35-year-old German driver made his F1 debut 15 years ago in 2007, and went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull from 2010-2013 - with his first at the age of 23 making him the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion.In 2015, Vettel joined Ferrari for six seasons before joining Aston Martin in the 2021 season up until his retirement.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBack in July, Vettel...
Comments / 0