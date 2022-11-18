ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What time is F1 today?

Yardbarker

Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel

Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
The Independent

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi

Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
The Independent

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
The Independent

Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home

Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
SkySports

Logan Sargeant: American driver lands Williams F1 seat for 2023 after earning super licence

Logan Sargeant has secured his Formula 1 seat with Williams for 2023 after earning his super licence following the final round of the Formula 2 season. Sargeant, the 21-year-old American, was revealed as Williams' preferred replacement for Nicholas Latifi at the United States GP last month, but the move was depending on him earning enough super licence points.
SkySports

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
racer.com

Inside the SCCA, with Goodyear's Jay Chapman

My guest on episode 76 of Inside the SCCA is one of the key people SCCA racers go to when it comes to race tires. He’s Jay Chapman, the Sales Account Manager; Global Race Tires at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. We talked about Goodyear’s commitment to sports car racing and the SCCA. We also talk about their big plans for next month’s PRI show in Indianapolis and why Goodyear decided to feature an SCCA car in one of their most high profile displays.
Yardbarker

Red Bull boss: Daniel Ricciardo returning as third driver

Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing as the Formula One team's reserve driver in 2023. "Ricciardo will be our third driver," RBR chief Helmut Marko confirmed to Sky Germany on Friday. Ricciardo will be the backup if drivers Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez are unable to compete. The...
racer.com

Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup

Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06. Braun, regarded as one of the best sports car drivers in North America for more than a decade, shifts to the Ohio-based team after the recent closing of CORE autosport and reunites with the Shank team after racing for the outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009 and set a closed-course record at Daytona in an MSR prototype in 2013.
Indy100

Sebastian Vettel's most memorable moments on and off the track during his F1 career

Sebastian Vettel prepares for his final Formula 1 race at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.The 35-year-old German driver made his F1 debut 15 years ago in 2007, and went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull from 2010-2013 - with his first at the age of 23 making him the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion.In 2015, Vettel joined Ferrari for six seasons before joining Aston Martin in the 2021 season up until his retirement.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBack in July, Vettel...

