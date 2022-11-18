Read full article on original website
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”
Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Patrick Dempsey hits 'Disenchanted' premiere with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair. The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow. For the star-studded event, Dempsey...
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Collider
Tim Allen & Kal Penn Talk 'The Santa Clauses,' Bringing the Magic to Life, & Continuing the Story
The six-episode Disney+ original comedy series The Santa Clauses follows the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), as he wrestles with thoughts of retirement from being Santa Claus. The demands of the job are proving to be an uphill battle with the decline in popularity of the holiday, so he decides to put his family first and attempt to find a worthy successor of the title.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
The Hollywood Gossip
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey: Eff You, ABC! We're Making Our Own Show!
As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will soon be stepping away from Grey’s Anatomy. The veteran actress, who has anchored this series since its premiere in the role of Meredith Grey, only signed on to appear in eight episodes this season. Her final two installments will air in early 2023.
Lauren Graham Once Said an Alternate Title for ‘Gilmore Girls’ ‘Sounds Like a Method of Natural Childbirth’
'Gilmore Girls' nearly had an alternate title, but Lauren Graham is glad they didn't go with 'The Gilmore Way.'
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Turns an ‘80s Sensation Into an Unadventurous Crime Story
There comes a point in most biopics where there’s a Pause. It could be a lightbulb moment. It could be a casual arch of the eyebrows as someone’s noticing something strange. It could be a passing comment that sinks in for everyone else apart from whoever said it. Regardless, whatever comes right after that Pause is what’s going to change this person’s life. The Pause becomes part of the reason for this film or show existing. We are all watching someone else live out this story again because of what happened after that Pause. “Welcome to Chippendales” has a bunch of...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
See Where the ‘And Just Like That…’ Cast Lives! Inside the Homes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Costars
There’s nothing more fabulous than the lives of the And Just Like That… characters! Much like the iconic roles they portray on the HBO Max series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon live in glamorous homes. The Sex and the City sequel has taken viewers all...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
New York Post
Watch Kristen Bell’s ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ on Prime
To our mind, there’s only one movie at the top of the British Rom-Com Involving Disastrous Weddings Mountain, and that’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”. If you can get past the Andie MacDowell of it all (Sorry! The chemistry’s just not there!), it’s one of the most charming, British rom-coms ever made.
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
John Slattery Claims ‘Mad Men’ Actors Would Forget Their Lines Just Looking at Jon Hamm
According to John Slattery, it was hard not to be starstruck by Don Draper himself. The “Mad Men” actor revealed that guest stars on the Emmy-winning AMC series would forgot their lines on set while acting opposite Hamm. “When Hamm walked into a room in that get-up, people would just go catatonic,” Slattery told The Independent. “Guest stars would sometimes walk up to him and their lines would go right out of their heads. They just wouldn’t know what to do. It happened on more than one occasion.” He added, “Christina Hendricks would walk into the room and people would shit themselves —...
Sneak Peek! The Drama Continues To Build as a Trap Is Set on the Next Episode of 'Yellowstone'
Last week's two-episode season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. Viewers ran the gamut of emotions watching the premiere. We were elated to see the show return with a newly elected governor and the continued banter in the bunkhouse, but sad at the outcome of the Dutton legacy continuing with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) new baby. Viewers and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) were shocked to see how much Carter (Finn Little) had grown!
SFGate
Ajay Devgn on ‘Drishyam 2’ Success, ‘Unsung Warrior’ Franchise and ‘RRR’ Oscar Glory (EXCLUSIVE)
“Drishyam 2,” headlined by A-lister Ajay Devgn has brought some much needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening weekend gross of INR890 million ($11 million). The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to 2015 hit “Drishyam.” The Hindi-language...
