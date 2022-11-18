Read full article on original website
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Brendan Fraser Says He Will “Not Participate” in 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony: “My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite”
Brendan Fraser says he has no plans to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets nominated for his much-talked-about turn in The Whale. As part of his Man of the Year cover story with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about his life since he said in 2018 that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk — who was expelled from the organization behind the Golden Globes in 2021 for comments about the Black Lives Matter movement — had groped him. More from The Hollywood ReporterHFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden GlobesBrendan...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann & Gail Berman On The “Terror” Of Taking On The King – Contenders L.A.
After landing the coveted title role in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama Elvis, Austin Butler barely slept for two years. “I’d wake up everyday at 3 in the morning and my heart would just be pounding,” the actor said on a panel for the Warner Bros film at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. “It felt like this immeasurable weight on my shoulders. It felt so mammoth.” RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage The “terror” he was feeling, he said, had to do with his fear that he couldn’t “possibly ever live up” to the task of portraying the musical icon...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Finds Inspiration And Humor In His Role As A Dying Man – Contenders L.A.
“You know you’re in a hit when you get messages from people you were at school with or people you haven’t heard from in a long time,” Bill Nighy said during the Sony Pictures Classics panel for Living at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. He continued, “Everyone always says the same thing [in response to the film], which is they hit the street and they want to go do something they’re inspired to make the most of it. It’s a very inspirational film. It’s uplifting in the way that sometimes tragedy can be.” RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s...
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
SFGate
Ajay Devgn on ‘Drishyam 2’ Success, ‘Unsung Warrior’ Franchise and ‘RRR’ Oscar Glory (EXCLUSIVE)
“Drishyam 2,” headlined by A-lister Ajay Devgn has brought some much needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening weekend gross of INR890 million ($11 million). The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to 2015 hit “Drishyam.” The Hindi-language...
Bustle
Claire Foy & Rooney Mara Revisit A Devastating Tale In Women Talking
Trigger Warning: This story includes references to sexual abuse and assault. Miriam Toews, who grew up in a small Mennonite community in Canada until she was 18, started important conversations with her 2018 novel Women Talking. The work was inspired by the true story of women in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia who were sexually abused. Between 2005 and 2009, girls and women in the colony woke up with bruised bodies and bloodied sheets.
SFGate
Claes Bang, Sophie Cookson, Emily Beecham Join Strong International Cast of Viaplay’s ‘Stockholm Bloodbath,’ First Stills Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)
Viaplay has assembled a top notch international cast for “Stockholm Bloodbath,” Mikael Håfström’s female-led epic adventure movie. The ambitious movie marks Viaplay’s second English-language film original, following Oscar-nominated helmer Lasse Hallström’s biopic “Hilma.”. “Stockholm Bloodbath” will star Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman: The...
Nadine Labaki Talks Reuniting With ‘Capernaum’ Discovery Zain Al Rafeea On Set Of ‘The Sand Castle’
Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki enjoyed breakout success with Oscar-nominated and Cannes Jury Prize-winning third feature Capernaum in 2018 and there is now anticipation over what will be her next directorial feature project However, the star, who is currently at the Marrakech International Film Festival as a member of its jury, told Deadline this week that it could be a while before she gets behind the camera. “I have to start writing the next feature film. There’s nothing tangible I can talk about yet,” she said. The weight of Lebanon’s political and economic crisis since 2019, which was exacerbated by the pandemic,...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage’s Dracula will be tormenting torturer in Renfield movie
If you’re a fan of either Nic Cage or Dracula (and if you don’t like either, what are you doing?) then the upcoming Renfield movie is going to be right up your street, because Cage’s Dracula is going to be getting pretty evil. Renfield will be a comedy horror movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula and his servant Renfield respectively. However, unlike in previous movies about the vampire lord of darkness, in this black comedy movie the focus is going to be on Renfield.
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet, ‘EO’ With A Soulful Donkey & ‘The Inspection’ Mix It Up At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview
A new crop of prestige titles plant a flag at the arthouse in limited release this weekend from Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All to Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, to Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection. Greenwich Entertainment opens doc Love, Charlie: The Rise And Fall Of Charlie Trotter IFC Films presents Bad Axe and Cohen Media Group is taking a swing at Fernando Trueba’s Memories Of My Father. A host of other specialty releases are holding over even as She Said from Universal Pictures and The Menu from Searchlight Pictures open wide. Juggernaut Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in week two. It’s getting crowded...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
SFGate
‘Cotton Queen,’ ‘Lamp in the Dark’ Among Top Prize Winners at Cairo Film Connection
The Cairo Film Festival’s Cairo Film Connection co-production market spread the love at an award ceremony Sunday night, with 15 projects claiming 20 prizes in the Egyptian capital valued at some $225,000. Among the standouts were Suzannah Mirghani’s “Cotton Queen” and “Lamp in the Dark,” from Sudanese filmmaker Mahdi...
SFGate
Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.”. Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady...
SFGate
Musk Says Twitter Has Reinstated Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee — but No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
Elon Musk, in the middle of a crisis of his own making after hundreds of Twitter employees quit following his demand they commit “hardcore” to toiling at the company, found the time to pardon comedian Kathy Griffin for the crime of impersonating the tech tycoon. Griffin was suspended...
SFGate
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
Consider This Brunch: ‘Bardo’ Was as Personal for Its Cast as It Was for Iñárritu
Few films released in 2022 make a bolder visual statement than “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s sprawling film about an acclaimed documentarian returning to his hometown in Mexico to receive an award has captivated audiences with its unapologetically surreal images since premiering at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It begins with a newborn baby asking to be inserted back into his mother’s womb, and only gets crazier from there, as Iñárritu attempts to make sense of life and art while looking for meaning in a world that can seem devoid of it. To...
‘Ride Above’ Review: Mélanie Laurent in a Heartwarming French Horse Drama
Not since a teenage Elizabeth Taylor rode her steed to victory in National Velvet has a film about a kid and a horse proven such an effective tearjerker as Christian Duguay’s French drama about a young girl who doesn’t let a terrible accident prevent her from pursuing her dream of becoming a jockey. The film may feel predictable at times in its plot machinations, but it nonetheless exerts a solid emotional pull that should make it a crowd-pleaser upon its theatrical release next month in its native country. Ride Above recently received its U.S. premiere as the centerpiece film of...
