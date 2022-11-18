Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki enjoyed breakout success with Oscar-nominated and Cannes Jury Prize-winning third feature Capernaum in 2018 and there is now anticipation over what will be her next directorial feature project However, the star, who is currently at the Marrakech International Film Festival as a member of its jury, told Deadline this week that it could be a while before she gets behind the camera. “I have to start writing the next feature film. There’s nothing tangible I can talk about yet,” she said. The weight of Lebanon’s political and economic crisis since 2019, which was exacerbated by the pandemic,...

2 DAYS AGO