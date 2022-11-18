Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes
MILWAUKEE - This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, ‘Calm and Bright.’. For more information on hours and admission deals go to mitchellparkdomes.com.
CBS 58
'I mean truly saving lives, truly saving lives': Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gee's Clippers, on Milwaukee's northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien Smith, said the purpose...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Distillery bloody mary party; raising money for hunger
MILWAUKEE - The Great Lakes Distillery will host its annual bloody mary party on Sunday, Nov. 20, and half of the profits will go to provide food to hungry Milwaukee families. The party includes bingo games, live music by Brett Gaertner and food for sale from the Galley by Milwaukee Sail Loft.
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting; 2022 holiday season kicks off
MILWAUKEE - With the holiday season here, the city of Milwaukee Christmas tree was lit outside Fiserv Forum Friday, Nov. 18. People from all over came to see the 31-foot-tall tree illuminate the "Cheer District." "This is so awesome. We were dancing, a little smooch when the tree lit up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attack anniversary Monday
Monday, Nov. 21 is the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. City leaders say their toughest moments may still be ahead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'
The Human Rights Campaign says so far in 2022, 32 people who are transgender have been killed. The majority are women of color, including Brazil Johnson and Mya Allen in Milwaukee.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought
MILWAUKEE - Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome. This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls. "I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
CBS 58
Milwaukee animal rescue in need of 'hero' business to host annual holiday fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local animal rescue organization is in need of help this holiday season. For years, Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) has hosted their Crafty Christmas fundraising event in the Third Ward on Small Business Saturday. But with their venues of years past now permanently closed, the organization is left without a location to hold this year's event.
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Remembering Dr. Peter Schelkun
Stephanie Grady's grandfather, a long-time Whitefish Bay resident and Milwaukee dentist, Dr. Peter Schelkun has passed away. Dr. Schelkun was 97 years old -- and worked until he was 93, helping students at Marquette University. FOX6 News was lucky to highlight his amazing career and life when he retired in 2018.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
