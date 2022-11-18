Dermatologists give 8 handy tips for beating dry patches on your face this winter

Use hydrating ingredients like ceramides in your masks and moisturizers. Sven Hagolani/Getty Images

Dry skin on your face might happen if you use too much cleanser, which can be drying.

Products like fragrance, isopropyl alcohol, and sodium chloride can also cause dry patches.

You should also exfoliate twice a week with exfoliators like glycolic acid and salicylic acid.

If the skin on your face feels dry and looks dull, scaly, or flaky, it's time to bring some moisture back into your complexion.

Dry skin is very common. There are so many possible causes , including cold temperatures, aging, and medication side effects, to name a few. Regardless of the cause of your dryness, there are plenty of pointers you can follow to hydrate your skin, improving both its look and feel.

Here are eight tips for getting rid of dry skin on the face.



1. Don't wash with hot water

When hot water touches your skin, it can trigger inflammation and disrupt your skin barrier — the outermost layer that keeps irritants out and locks moisture in, says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson , the co-founder of Modern Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine

To avoid this, you should use lukewarm or cool water to wash your face, says Dr. Maya Jonas , a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center .

Lukewarm waker is about 98 to 105°F and it should feel pleasant to the touch — not uncomfortably hot in any way.

You should also try to avoid hot showers, since this can have the same effect on dry skin. It's best to keep showers warm and short, says Mraz Robinson.

2. Don't use too much cleanser

Along with washing with lukewarm or cool water, it's important to avoid going overboard with your cleanser. Jonas says using too much soap can damage your skin's natural protective oils and proteins that maintain your skin barrier.

"Wash with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser . Apply enough cleanser to remove dirt and oil. Avoid using so much that you see a thick lather," Jonas says.

This usually amounts to about a nickel-sized dollop .

3. Avoid products with harsh ingredients

You should be mindful of the ingredients in your cleansers and other skin products.

Mraz Robinson says that you should check the ingredients in your cleanser so you can avoid:

Fragrance

Isopropyl alcohol

Sodium chloride

Additionally, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, common acne-fighting ingredients in serums, toners, and face washes are drying, says Mraz Robinson.

Furthermore, Jonasshe recommends avoiding retinoids , which are often used in anti-aging products, since they can cause dryness.

4. Use a humidifier

Since dry air can worsen dry skin, boosting humidity in your home can help combat this issue. Mraz Robinson suggests using cool mist humidifiers in the rooms you spend the most time in, like your bedroom while you sleep, so there's more moisture in the air that the skin can pull in.

Best humidifiers

Dyson

Help prevent dry skin by boosting the moisture in your home with a pick from our guide to the best humidifiers .





5. Exfoliate regularly

"Exfoliation moves dead skin cells at the surface and supports the generation of new, healthy ones. It also allows for your other moisturizing and hydrating products to better penetrate the skin for longer-term relief from dry skin," Mraz Robinson says.

You should avoid physical exfoliants, or scrubs with abrasive particles, and opt for gentle chemical exfoliators such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid or lactic acid, says Mraz Robinson.

She recommends exfoliating once or twice a week –– three times absolute max if your skin tolerates one to two times a week.

6. Moisturize

Of course, if your skin is dry, moisturizing is key –– but make sure you're doing it right. Jonas says the best time to moisturize is right after cleansing. This helps keep moisture locked in.

Additionally, you may want to consider using a hyaluronic acid serum under your moisturizer . "Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that draws water into the skin and it's a must-have ingredient for dry skin," Mraz Robinson says.

When choosing a moisturizer, Mraz Robinson recommends looking out for these moisturizing and soothing ingredients :

Ceramides

Peptides

Lipids

Glycerin

Hyaluronic acid

7. Use SPF

Sun protection is crucial for skin health, including keeping skin moisturized. "The heat and UV exposure from unprotected time in the sun exacerbates skin dehydration," Mraz Robinson says.



Even on days when it's cold or cloudy, you're still exposed to UV rays, so you should apply it anytime you go out . For optimal protection, choose an SPF of at least 30 , and reapply every two hours.

Best sunscreen

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Protect your skin from UV rays with picks from our guide to the best sunscreen .





8. Make healthy lifestyle choices

Your skin's health isn't just affected by your skincare routine –– it's also about your overall wellness. Making healthy choices can help improve not only your health, but also your skin. Mraz Robinson recommends the following:

Get enough sleep, since your skin repairs itself overnight .

Don't smoke, because smoking impairs your blood flow, including blood flow to the skin , which can cause a dry, dull complexion –– along with the other plentiful risks associated with smoking.

Drink responsibly, since alcoholic beverages are very dehydrating. You can alternate your drinks with a glass of water to stay hydrated.

Insider's takeaway

Dry skin is common and has many causes. Making small changes to your skincare routine, like washing with a gentle cleanser, avoiding hot water, and being mindful of ingredients can help. Lifestyle changes such as using a humidifier, getting enough sleep, and quitting smoking can make a difference, too.

If your dry skin doesn't improve after following these tips, see your dermatologist.