HS JV football: St. Francis Prep overcomes Sea to win CHSFL AA championship
St. Joseph by-the-Sea controlled the play for the first 33 minutes of Saturday’s CHSFL JV AA championship against St. Francis Prep, but the visitors from Queens left Huguenot with the title as a pair of late scores were the difference in a hard-fought 12-6 win. Terrier quarterback Thomas Zullo,...
Girls soccer: Goalkeeper of the Year honors for Seaside's Abygale Brien
Scappoose replaced Valley Catholic as league champion of Cowapa League girls soccer in 2022, finishing league play with a 10-0 record, before a loss to North Marion in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs. The Indians were rewarded in Cowapa’s all-league awards, as junior Alice Davidson was named as...
PREP SOCCER: New-look Lady Indians record second shutout
ENGLEWOOD — It might take some time for this year’s Venice girls soccer team to jell, but if Thursday night’s shutout of Lemon Bay is any indication, the Lady Indians are well on their way.
Klahowya Eagles land girls soccer state title for third time in school history
SHORELINE — Tori Peters hit the sweet spot, firing a right-footed free kick from 35 yards away. As the ball made its way toward Lynden Christian's net in the 38th minute of Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Shoreline Stadium, Peters saw it bending toward the upper right corner. Klahowya's senior captain prepared herself for two possibilities: joy or disappointment.
State title on the line for 3 Section V girls volleyball teams: Their path to a crown
Emma Schumaker knew from the start Wayne's girls volleyball team would have a special season. After the Eagles won the Section V Class B finals in during the fall 2021 season, how much better could Schumaker's senior campaign be? Not only did Wayne repeat as section champion, the Eagles clinched the program's first trip to states in 16 years.
2022-2023 Roosevelt boys basketball preview
Head Coach: Curtis Black (1st season) Assistant Coaches: Rod Moxley Jr., Rich Graves Jr., DJ Hickle, Will Yount 2021-2022 Record: 13-10 (9-5 Suburban American) ...
Lumen Christi football defeats Napoleon in Division 7 semifinals
CHELSEA, Mich. – Lumen Christi Catholic Titans (11-3) defeated the Napoleon Pirates (10-1) 20-7 in the state semifinal of the Division 7 playoffs. This matchup showcased the defensive dominance of the Titans, who created several turnovers and forced the Pirates to make costly errors. Due to their ...
BHS Cheer Celebrates Senior Night
Bedford Varsity Cheerleading celebrated their seniors on Friday, Oct. 28 at the BHS Football game. Ten. cheerleaders and their student manager will be moving on in 2023, most of whom have been with the. team for four years. Next up is cheering and competing during the Winter season at BHS...
PREP FOOTBALL: No. 7 Arab falls in 2OT thriller at No. 3 Pleasant Grove 41-38
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. – The Arabian Knights were on the road Friday night to face Pleasant Grove in the third round of the Class 5A State Playoffs and four quarters were not enough for these two teams to settle things. After trailing 28-14 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Spartans 14-0 in the second half to force overtime. However, after falling behind Arab 38-35 in double overtime, Pleasant Grove scored on its possession to claim a nail-biting, 41-38 win over the Knights. The Spartans received the game’s opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball down into Arab territory with big gains...
Newark Catholic wins trench warfare, regional title against River
CAMBRIDGE ― Tanner Wert hadn't played in weeks, and Newark Catholic's two-way senior lineman nearly didn't get to suit up for Saturday's Division VII, Region 27 championship game. "The first thing I heard Wednesday was, I might be done for the season," said Wert, who has been battling mononucleosis...
Woodridge girls basketball edges Roosevelt
PENINSULA — A freshmen grew up fast and a junior was sensational for the Bulldogs Friday. Behind a game-high 26 points from junior Cameron Hoover and a couple of key plays in the final minutes by freshman Emma Woods, Woodridge held off visiting Roosevelt, 44-43, in Friday's opener. As...
Roundup: Heath girls basketball wins opener at East Knox
The Heath girls basketball team put a pair of scorers in double figures Saturday in a 45-35 victory at East Knox in the season opener. Taliyah Holmes led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Peyton DelCecato added 12. Lakewood wins. Grace Sturgell scored 15 points for Lakewood in a 52-29...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros boys basketball scores 33 in third quarter in home opener win
The Burroughs boys basketball team defeated Independence Falcons 80-43 in its season home opener to start a two game winning streak under new Head Coach Dr. Will Artis. The Burros used a 33 point offensive outburst in the third quarter to take complete control of the game, tempo, and style of play on the court. Artis spoke on his team's winning performance.
