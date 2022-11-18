ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

Klahowya Eagles land girls soccer state title for third time in school history

SHORELINE — Tori Peters hit the sweet spot, firing a right-footed free kick from 35 yards away. As the ball made its way toward Lynden Christian's net in the 38th minute of Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Shoreline Stadium, Peters saw it bending toward the upper right corner. Klahowya's senior captain prepared herself for two possibilities: joy or disappointment.
SILVERDALE, WA
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Cheer Celebrates Senior Night

Bedford Varsity Cheerleading celebrated their seniors on Friday, Oct. 28 at the BHS Football game. Ten. cheerleaders and their student manager will be moving on in 2023, most of whom have been with the. team for four years. Next up is cheering and competing during the Winter season at BHS...
BEDFORD, MA
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: No. 7 Arab falls in 2OT thriller at No. 3 Pleasant Grove 41-38

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. – The Arabian Knights were on the road Friday night to face Pleasant Grove in the third round of the Class 5A State Playoffs and four quarters were not enough for these two teams to settle things. After trailing 28-14 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Spartans 14-0 in the second half to force overtime. However, after falling behind Arab 38-35 in double overtime, Pleasant Grove scored on its possession to claim a nail-biting, 41-38 win over the Knights. The Spartans received the game’s opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball down into Arab territory with big gains...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Record-Courier

Woodridge girls basketball edges Roosevelt

PENINSULA — A freshmen grew up fast and a junior was sensational for the Bulldogs Friday. Behind a game-high 26 points from junior Cameron Hoover and a couple of key plays in the final minutes by freshman Emma Woods, Woodridge held off visiting Roosevelt, 44-43, in Friday's opener. As...
PENINSULA, OH
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros boys basketball scores 33 in third quarter in home opener win

The Burroughs boys basketball team defeated Independence Falcons 80-43 in its season home opener to start a two game winning streak under new Head Coach Dr. Will Artis. The Burros used a 33 point offensive outburst in the third quarter to take complete control of the game, tempo, and style of play on the court. Artis spoke on his team's winning performance.
BURBANK, CA
