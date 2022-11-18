PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. – The Arabian Knights were on the road Friday night to face Pleasant Grove in the third round of the Class 5A State Playoffs and four quarters were not enough for these two teams to settle things. After trailing 28-14 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Spartans 14-0 in the second half to force overtime. However, after falling behind Arab 38-35 in double overtime, Pleasant Grove scored on its possession to claim a nail-biting, 41-38 win over the Knights. The Spartans received the game’s opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball down into Arab territory with big gains...

PLEASANT GROVE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO