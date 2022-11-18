ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
kfdi.com

Wichita Wagonmasters’ “Holiday Smoke” To Be Held Nov. 22nd

The Wichita Wagonmasters will be holding the 2022 Holiday Smoke on Tuesday, November 22nd from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. The Wagonmasters along with other volunteers will be smoking the turkeys and preparing the meals for this annual event. This year the Wagonmasters will be providing 14-16 pound smoked turkeys with all the sides and fixings (donated by Cargill and Jimmie’s Diner).
KWCH.com

Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Families filled into Century II as Storytime Village distributed the free tablets donated by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Storytime Village is typically known for donating books to help encourage reading. Parents and kids started lining up at 9 am Saturday to get one of the free...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kmuw.org

Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold

The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
KAKE TV

Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Predictions for sub-state games in Kansas High School football

For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, is continuing his high school football picks even though all Butler county teams have been eliminated. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just a score. Really, the win or...
