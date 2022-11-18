The Wichita Wagonmasters will be holding the 2022 Holiday Smoke on Tuesday, November 22nd from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. The Wagonmasters along with other volunteers will be smoking the turkeys and preparing the meals for this annual event. This year the Wagonmasters will be providing 14-16 pound smoked turkeys with all the sides and fixings (donated by Cargill and Jimmie’s Diner).

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO