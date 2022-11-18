Read full article on original website
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage
Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
bellinghammetronews.com
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
anacortestoday.com
Birds return to Skagit Valley
Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart. Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle. Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student...
kism.com
Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
whatcomtalk.com
Summit Place Assisted Living Appoints New Executive Director, Elizabeth Martin, RN
Summit Place Assisted Living, Bellingham’s premiere assisted living community, has just appointed Elizabeth Martin, RN as its new executive director. In this capacity, Elizabeth will oversee Summit Place’s day-to-day operations, including nursing, maintenance, dining services, and personnel with the goal of providing excellence in service and amenities to the residents she serves. Elizabeth assumed her new role as executive director in October 2022.
KGMI
Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
KGMI
Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
KGMI
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
lyndentribune.com
Special Lynden School Board meeting
At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the Lynden School Board will hold a special meeting following the second day of the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSDA) conference in Spokane. The board and Superintendent David VanderYacht will hold the meeting at Kalispel Golf & Country Club, 2010 W Waikiki Road,...
What skiers need to know about Mt. Baker’s opening day
Whatcom County’s ski area saw 674 inches of snowfall in the 2021-22 season.
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
