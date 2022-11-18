ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

whatcomtalk.com

Bellingham Mastectomy Boutique Earns Prestigious Board Accreditation and Opens Second Location in Anchorage

Allies, A Specialty Boutique, has successfully completed a rigorous process to earn facility accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation. The only dedicated provider of mastectomy products north of Everett, Bellingham-based Allies serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. The BOC awards accreditation when a supplier demonstrates compliance to blue-ribbon...
BELLINGHAM, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
kism.com

Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Summit Place Assisted Living Appoints New Executive Director, Elizabeth Martin, RN

Summit Place Assisted Living, Bellingham’s premiere assisted living community, has just appointed Elizabeth Martin, RN as its new executive director. In this capacity, Elizabeth will oversee Summit Place’s day-to-day operations, including nursing, maintenance, dining services, and personnel with the goal of providing excellence in service and amenities to the residents she serves. Elizabeth assumed her new role as executive director in October 2022.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects

DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
lyndentribune.com

Special Lynden School Board meeting

At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the Lynden School Board will hold a special meeting following the second day of the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSDA) conference in Spokane. The board and Superintendent David VanderYacht will hold the meeting at Kalispel Golf & Country Club, 2010 W Waikiki Road,...
LYNDEN, WA

