How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving 80 inches.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
erienewsnow.com
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Another round of heavy lake-effect snowfall is expected to return to the Buffalo area Saturday night,...
Buffalo Breaks Snowfall Record During Weekend Snowstorm
The massive lake effect snowstorm has dropped historic levels of snow across Western New York. Orchard Park got the most snow ever in a 24-hour period in New York State. But that wasn't the only town setting records. A new daily snowfall record was recorded today (November 19th) at the...
Schools close, roads open as region recovers from lake effect dump
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A number of school districts, mainly from Buffalo and southward, are making the decision to close Monday, and in some cases Tuesday as well.
WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
mynbc5.com
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
WKBW-TV
Upstate NY blasted with feet of snow, emergency declared in 11 counties
It only took a few hours, but parts of Upstate New York are under feet of snow. A strong southwest wind off Lake Erie pushed moisture onshore late Thursday into Friday, blanketing a narrow swath south of Buffalo with up to 2 feet of snow by Friday morning. The band...
newyorkupstate.com
What is thundersnow? Buffalo sees mix of lightning, snow in winter storm
It was tough to sleep in the Buffalo area on Thursday night as the region got hammered with “thundersnow.”. What is thundersnow, you ask? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Thunder and lightning during a snow storm. More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of...
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
wutv29.com
Northern Erie County residents stock up on food in between lake effect snowfall
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Yesterday we reported about the minimal impact of snow that hit Northern Erie County. Well – Buffalo city officials say that area saw a foot of snow overnight. At 2 p.m. the driving ban was lifted to give residents an opportunity to stock up before...
erienewsnow.com
Two Die Friday In WNY’s Paralyzing Lake Effect Snowstorm
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died in a storm Friday that paralyzed parts of Western New York, with three feet of snow on the ground in some places by early afternoon. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the weather-related deaths, tweeting they were “associated with cardiac...
NFTA restores bus service to areas no longer under travel ban
Not much of Erie County still remains under a travel ban.
More than 41 miles of the Thruway shut down as snowstorm pummels Buffalo area
Buffalo, N.Y. — A more than 41-mile stretch of the New York state Thruway has been shut down Friday morning as a snowstorm tears through Western New York. The interstate highway is closed between Exit 53 (Buffalo) and Exit 59 (Dunkirk), according to the state Thruway Authority. No traffic...
Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]
This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
wbfo.org
National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. *...
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
