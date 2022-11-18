ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
mynbc5.com

Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Die Friday In WNY’s Paralyzing Lake Effect Snowstorm

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died in a storm Friday that paralyzed parts of Western New York, with three feet of snow on the ground in some places by early afternoon. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the weather-related deaths, tweeting they were “associated with cardiac...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]

This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
wbfo.org

National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. *...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY

