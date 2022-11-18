Vacating, plotting and wildlife

Commissioners Court plans for plenty of plats on plots

With an agenda filled with items regarding plats, the Calhoun County Commissioners Court took action on several items last week. The court also awarded a bid for the Calhoun County Boggy Bayou Nature Park improvements.

The meeting opened with five different items, all dedicated to plats in one way or another.

The first regarded the approval of the final plat of the Crisp Subdivision, which would see a replat of lots 10 and 11 in block 41 and a portion of the abandoned Alamo Beach Boulevard and the park of the Alamo Beach Townsite. However, this item was tabled on request of county engineers.

The court did approve a final plat for the Coyote Trails Subdivision, which was a replat of around 44 acres, located near the border of Victoria County and Calhoun County.

The land is divided into 14 different plots, ranging from one to 11 acres. The court also approved a petition to vacate lots 41 and 42 of the Caracol Subdivision before also approving the plat of lot 41R of Caracol.

Out of the four contractors who bid for Calhoun County Boggy Bayou Nature Park, Shirley & Sons Construction Company, Inc. was selected for having the lowest bid at $90,520.

They were tied with offering the fastest completion time at 60 days, matched only by Fowler Construction.

Improvements included a boardwalk deck expansion with a ramp and landing, a kiosk for the park, striping for the ADA parking sign, new timber posts and the installation of a stainless-steel rope

Officials also accepted a check for $1,824 from Janik Alligators LLC for the 2022 Green Lake Alligator Project payment, as well as entered into an agreement with the Texas Agrilife Extension Service.

Commissioners accepted an agreement with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which will serve as backup for medical examiner duties such as autopsies.

The court agreed to update the fees for the On-Site Sewage facility from $40 to $80. The court declined the Calhoun County Library to apply for an Amazon Business credit card due to already possessing one.