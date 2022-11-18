ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tindall’s ‘Disrespectful’ TMI About Princess Anne on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Might Hurt Some Royals, Former Contestant Says

By Katie Rook
 2 days ago

A former contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here shared their thoughts on Mike Tindall’s behavior and “disrespectful” disclosure about his mother-in-law, Princess Anne , in the current season. Some spectators find his antics hilarious. But others argue he “demeans” his family, likely displeasing certain members.

Mike Tindall and Princess Anne | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mike Tindall shared a story about Princess Anne seeing his underwear on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Zara Tindall, nee Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter, married Mike in 2011 . Notably, they do not carry royal titles or participate in royal duties. However, Queen Elizabeth II was Zara’s grandmother.

Mike joined the ITV series I’m a Celebrity and revealed a few details about life as a royal to his cast mates. For example, while chatting about how his style of dancing is a little wild, he noted that he often brings a spare suit to events because of how often he rips his pants. Then, he shared a tale about his mother-in-law (per People ).

“Ripped my trousers straight in front of her,” he shared. “It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said, ‘nibble my n*ts.'”

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not,'” he added.

Former ‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestant thinks Mike Tindall’s antics and Princess Anne TMI would ‘hurt’ some royals

Edwina Currie is a former politician who appeared on the fourteenth season of the British reality show. Speaking on behalf of Slingo , she noted that Mike, a former rugby player , “doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about his pants and his mother-in-law … !”

She added, “I thought the story about revealing his underwear to Princess Anne was too much information. It’s a bit disrespectful to Princess Anne, even though I can’t imagine she will care. I can imagine it’s hurt some other members of the royal family, and I don’t think it should be happening.”

Royal expert agrees Mike Tindall’s antics on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ could offend the royal family

Royal author Angela Levin predicted Mike’s behavior on the show displeases some royals, including his wife’s cousins, Prince William and Kate Middleton . Levin said the Prince and Princess of Wales would likely be “very sad and very upset” by how he represents the family (per Daily Mail ).

Levin also thinks Princess Anne and Zara have reason to be offended. “I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne — and other members of the royal family,” she added. “It’s not just a joke.”

On the other hand, a brand expert predicted to the Daily Mail’s Femail that Mike would experience a boost in popularity. “The true value of the show is what you do after it,” Nick Ede said.

“Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show, who knows, but for ‘brand Tindall’ this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity tenfold,” Ede added. “All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

RELATED: What Does the Royal Family Think of Mike Tindall Going on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’?

Alexis Wiser
1d ago

He is just being himself, nothing phony there. Maybe his family thinks the same thing. What you see is what you get!

Related
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
The List

King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
