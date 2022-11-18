Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 of the best venues to watch the World Cup in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Related
thewestsidegazette.com
Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright has to go
“I am not going for the okay doke!” Board chair Torey Alston had had enough of what he considered to be playing politics. As I sat in the audience at the Broward Schools Board meeting on yesterday as they discussed the approved termination of superintendent Vicky Cartwright, at one time I thought that I was at a dress rehearsal of a stage play called “what went wrong with the attorney.” If you have been following the news and the saga surrounding the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, you know that the superintendent has been criticized and rightfully so for her incompetency in her leadership ability as overseen in managing herself and others.
‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama
When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
Click10.com
Over $730,000 raised at Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at FIU
MIAMI – More than 3,000 participants came out on Saturday morning for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Florida International University. According to event organizers, families raised $730,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease. Angelique Suarez...
stu.edu
The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice Hosts Panel Conversation on “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras”
On Tuesday, November 15th, the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice and the St. Thomas University Department of Criminal Justice hosted an engaging panel conversation titled, “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras.” Dr. Debbie Goodman, Director of the St. Thomas University Undergraduate Criminal Justice Program, moderated the panel discussion which explored the benefits and challenges of police body-worn cameras. The panel included Karhlton F. Moore, Director of the Bureau of Justice (BJA); Lieutenant Joel Bello, Esq. ’19 of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Adjunct Professor at St. Thomas Law; Dr. Shirley Plantin ‘99, ’01, Chief Executive Consultant of U-Turn Youth Consulting Firm; and Lenora Ledwon, J.D., Ph.D., Professor of Law at St. Thomas Law.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
doralfamilyjournal.com
USDA Program to feed low-income families will have healthier food
DORAL, FL – USDA program that feeds low-income pregnant women, babies and young children will now include healthier options, according to a proposal made on Thursday. The program known as WIC benefits more than 6.2 million people annually and the federal government currently pays about $5 billion a year to run it, which is administered through states and other jurisdictions.
Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright fired
FORT LAUDERDALE - A major shake up at Broward County Public Schools. The School Board will meet Tuesday morning to appoint an interim superintendent after voting 5-4 Monday night to oust embattled Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. The vote to terminate Carwright came after discussed audits that were critical of two district vendors. It was then that School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m."There are some great people who work for this organization, but toxic behavior continues to happen," Foganholi said in making the motion. "This is about accountability." The vote was...
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
CRA chooses restaurateur for McNab House and Botanical Gardens
Pompano Beach – Mad Room Hospitality was given the go ahead by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board on Nov. 15 to operate a restaurant at the McNab House and Botanical Gardens. The company’s executives presented a proposal to design, revitalize and operate a restaurant, wine bar, coffee shop...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
wlrn.org
Broward school board candidate files lawsuit challenging her opponent's eligibility to hold office
A Broward County School Board candidate has filed a lawsuit challenging her opponent’s eligibility to hold elected office because of a felony conviction — urging a judge to step in to ensure that the voters’ representative is legally able to carry out his duties. In a petition...
beckersasc.com
Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia
A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
downbeach.com
Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market
MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
southdadenewsleader.com
Initial approval given for Florida City Place
The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting. It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space....
NBC Miami
Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members
A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
Comments / 0