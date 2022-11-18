The Great British Baking Show, once thought to be one of the greatest reality competition shows ever made, just wrapped a season that was more fetid pie than sensational showstopper. It’s not the bakers’ fault that The Great British Baking Show kamikaze-ed itself into a death spiral. No, as always, the bakers did their best and became our imaginary best friends in the process. The Great British Baking Show hasn’t quite been the same since its exodus from the BBC to Channel 4 (and Netflix) in 2017, but in 2022, it completely lost its way. There were offensive challenges, baffling eliminations, and an overall aura of cruel chaos in the tent. Gone were the days of the humble Bake Off we fell in love with. In its place, a twisted, malformed show more interested in setting bakers up to fail than fly.

