Why is Noel Fielding Missing from ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Finale?
All was not well in The Great British Baking Show season finale. From the start, a very important ingredient to the show’s success was missing. Long-time host Noel Fielding missed the first day of The Great British Baking Show finale for some reason. Sure, he came back for the final challenge and we could hear his voice throughout the episode’s narration, but for two whole challenges, Matt Lucas was set loose in the tent. He encouraged Syabira Yusoff to do a terrible American accent and did his best to get Abdul Rehman Sharif to gloat over the fact that he beat out early favorites Janusz Domagala and Maxy Maligisa for a spot in the finale.
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Needs to Fire Matt Lucas
Matt Lucas has lasted three seasons on The Great British Baking Show, and that’s three seasons too many. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. But fool me three times? The joke is up, man!In Lucas’ first season on GBBS, I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt—maybe he needed some time to work through the kinks of the baking series. In the second season, when I still couldn’t be bothered to laugh at his jokes, I hoped I was the problem, that I was just being too picky. But with this most...
That Was The Worst Season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Ever
The Great British Baking Show, once thought to be one of the greatest reality competition shows ever made, just wrapped a season that was more fetid pie than sensational showstopper. It’s not the bakers’ fault that The Great British Baking Show kamikaze-ed itself into a death spiral. No, as always, the bakers did their best and became our imaginary best friends in the process. The Great British Baking Show hasn’t quite been the same since its exodus from the BBC to Channel 4 (and Netflix) in 2017, but in 2022, it completely lost its way. There were offensive challenges, baffling eliminations, and an overall aura of cruel chaos in the tent. Gone were the days of the humble Bake Off we fell in love with. In its place, a twisted, malformed show more interested in setting bakers up to fail than fly.
Prue Leith Admits to Judging ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestants on Bakes From Previous Episode
Ever wonder how Pure Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who makes the cut on The Great British Baking Show? So do we, after seeing just a peek at the elimination process after all of these seasons. While we typically watch the two judges utter a few brief comments in a back room before sharing their decision with the tent, Leith is now pulling back the curtain a bit more to give us some insight into the secretive judging process.
