USPS reveals holiday shipping deadlines

People in the U.S. haven’t even put their Thanksgiving turkeys in the oven, but the United States Postal Service has already warned that holiday shipping deadlines are on the horizon.

USPS recently revealed deadlines for anyone hoping to send a timely gift for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and other holiday traditions.

“The earlier you send, the better,” said the service.

For USPS Retail Ground and First Class mail in the continental U.S. the holiday shipping deadline is Dec. 17. Priority mail must be shipped by Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express has the longest deadline, Dec. 23.

Hawaii and Alaska have slightly different dates. The earliest is Dec. 2 for Retail Ground mail in Alaska (with no option for Hawaii). Deadlines for both states are Dec. 17 for Priority Mail and First Class mail as well as Dec. 21 for Priority Express mail.

A Nov. 5 date for some Retail Ground service addressed to some military addresses has already passed, but there is still time to meet the December deadlines for other types of packages. USPS also has time tables for international deadlines.

These dates are recommended for those who want their packages to reach their destination by Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Those who want packages to arrive for Hanukkah, which begins on Dec. 18 this year, may want to ship even earlier. The Kwanzaa holiday begins the day after Christmas this year.