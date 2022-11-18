ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Watch a Person Move a Wheelchair With Just Their Brain

By Maddie Bender
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KVFK_0jFnDxCY00
carloscastilla via Getty

No one, not even José del R. Millán , was expecting Subject 1 to have a breakthrough when he did. The 26-year-old, who has tetraplegia with no mobility below the neck, had to be hospitalized part-way through Millán’s study for an unrelated complication, and he had gone through more than 20 training sessions to operate a brain-controlled wheelchair without much to show for it.

Yet, he surprised everyone including Millán when something clicked into place and he was able to control the wheelchair during his last training sessions. He even navigated it through a cluttered room in a German clinic with near-perfect accuracy.

“We would have never been able to predict the breakthrough for Subject 1,” Millán, a computer engineering and neurology researcher at The University of Texas at Austin, told The Daily Beast. “Everybody was super excited when we observed that kind of performance.”

Subject 1’s breakthrough is one of the major findings of a new study published on Friday in the journal iScience , that sheds new insight into the learning curve associated with technology that connects the human mind with machines—also known as brain-computer interfaces (BCI).

The study details the training trajectories and performance of three people with tetraplegia as they used a BCI wheelchair controlled with their minds. They wore a cap with electrodes on their head that allowed a computer to translate certain brain waves into commands for the wheelchair—the device would then move or turn based on the translated commands.

Subjects 1 and 3 got the hang of the wheelchair over time and navigated through the corridor handily. Meanwhile, Subject 2 did not improve over the course of training and could not steer the wheelchair as easily.

These differences extended beyond just driving skills. By the end of the training, the people who improved had produced brain signals that an algorithm could more accurately translate into commands for the wheelchair. They also more quickly produced a command over time. Additionally, connectivity—a measurement that reflects how well different regions of the brain can communicate—changed significantly over the course of the training for Subjects 1 and 3, while it did not change for Subject 2.

This variability is important for researchers to understand and to share, so as not to cherry-pick positive findings, Millán said.

“We wanted to record the case of Subject 2 to show that there is no magic bullet,” he said. “We need to have several options, and we also need to understand that the same intervention given to two people will not have the same effect.”

Most BCI studies thus far have looked at abled populations who are not the intended users of the assistive technologies in question, which is why it was critical to enroll participants who had disabilities into the study, Millán said.

“I think a major contribution is looking at people with tetraplegia, because it’s not easy to work with them,” W. Hong Yeo , a biomechanical engineering researcher at Georgia Tech who was not involved with the research, told The Daily Beast. In general, he added that recruiting participants for a BCI study can be difficult due to the time-intensive nature of the training process and people’s squeamishness with electrode caps and sticky adhesive gel. People with tetraplegia often have complex health conditions that can require hospital stays, and may not be interested in participating in exploratory or taxing research.

Millán hopes to study the root cause behind BCI learning curves to eventually speed up the learning process. By figuring out, for instance, what factors led to Subject 1’s breakthrough, he hopes that his research will lead to better assistive technologies for people with restrictive disabilities.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

With training, people in mind-controlled wheelchairs can navigate normal, cluttered spaces

A mind-controlled wheelchair can help a paralyzed person gain new mobility by translating users' thoughts into mechanical commands. On November 18 in the journal iScience, researchers demonstrate that tetraplegic users can operate mind-controlled wheelchairs in a natural, cluttered environment after training for an extended period. "We show that mutual learning...
AUSTIN, TX
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
TheDailyBeast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm.The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless, airing on Disney+, which purports to offer “fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process.”In episode five, titled “Memory,” Dr. Peter Attia tells the Australian actor that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from...
Medical News Today

Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint

A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
Gizmodo

MIT's Boston Dynamics Is Suing Ghost Robotics Over Robot Dog Plagiarism

Boston Dynamics wants to ensure its place in the creepy robot dog market. The tech company has filed a complaint against Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics claiming that the latter has infringed on Boston Dynamics’ patents. The complaint, which was obtained and reported on by The Register, alleges that Ghost Robotics...
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19

It's sort of like the Goldilocks principle -- a room that's either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say.
BGR.com

Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids

A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
WebMD

When Your Culture Expects You to Age in Place at Home

At age 60, Jessica Kim’s mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. During the first years of her mother’s illness, Kim’s parents were still living in their own home in New Jersey. During a visit, Kim found fast food wrappers scattered all over the house. She realized they were struggling to care for themselves, and she moved them into her home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
MedicalXpress

Strategies to quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
WMAZ

Digital Parenting: How to find the best (and avoid the worst) apps for kids

DALLAS — “Lots of really positive things can come out of some of these platforms," says Christine Elgersma, Senior Editor for Learning Apps for Common Sense Media. She's right. It's too easy to paint digital devices and their content as unhealthy for kids, when in reality, they're tools with tremendous potential. When used properly, Elgersma says apps and websites can make devices tremendously useful in promoting necessary social and educational skills for today's kids.
Healthline

What Is Internal Shingles?

Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
Healthline

Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?

Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy