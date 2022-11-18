ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Hot 104.7

Iowa Man Takes a Wrong Turn and Saves A Family

The saying, "You never know where life is going to take you" has a whole new meaning for one young Iowa man. It has also given one Iowa family a new perspective this Thanksgiving season. Red Oak, Iowa is about an hour's drive, south, and east of Omaha, Nebraska. With...
RED OAK, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Here’s Something That Would Only Happen in Small Town Iowa [WATCH]

*This entire story is meant to be for fun, these are not meant for public roads*. This might be a great way to start saving money on gas. This seems like something that would and could only happen in Iowa. Many people around the U.S associate a few things with Iowa and Iowans; corn, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Busch Light, farmers markets, Hyvee, Casey's Pizza, Kwik Star gas stations, and Ashton Kutcher. Is this something we can add to our list of "Iowa things?"
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa Ranked the #1 State to Live Off the Grid

Have you ever fantasized about going completely off the grid? Buying a small plot of land in the middle of nowhere, or maybe even one of those giant boxcars and turning it into a humble little abode? There's a beauty to that kind of nomadic living, as seen in the Oscar-winning drama Nomadland from a couple years back.
IOWA STATE

