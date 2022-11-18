Read full article on original website
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Abortion Ban Goes Too Far For Some Republicans
A recent investigation by ProPublica found that some Tennessee Republicans who voted for the state's restrictive abortion ban never imagined it would be made legal by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, some lawmakers are beginning to see why certain exceptions are necessary. Women experiencing life-threatening pregnancies in the state may not get the medical care they need because doctors are wary of criminal penalties.
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
Two top MSCS leaders retire, resign after internal investigation, school district says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two high-level Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) employees are no longer with the school district. According to MSCS, Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker has retired and MSCS Human Resources Chief Yolanda Martin has resigned. Both were being investigated by the school district due to complaints. The school...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch approves annexation, sets limits on gas station and truck stops
The City of Olive Branch could soon grow by another 450 acres. The Board of Aldermen this week approved a request by a family of landowners to annex two parcels of land into the city. The two land parcels total 454 acres and are located near Laughter Road and I-269...
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
tippahnews.com
Mark Hall changes plea, receives maximum sentence in racially-motivated simple-assault case
RIPLEY–Mark Hall will serve 11 months and 29 days after pleading guilty to nine counts of simple assault of nine black Ripley teens. The time is to be served concurrently. At this time, it is unsure where Hall will serve his time. Over the summer, Hall, 49, posted a...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
desotocountynews.com
Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday
Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus
This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
ABC7 Chicago
Mississippi man who stole plane, threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart, dies in federal custody
MIAMI, Fla. -- Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
localmemphis.com
MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
lakelandcurrents.com
New Canada Road. Yes, It’s Coming.
Remember it is coming! That was a phrase most just tossed away as a myth about a new Canada Road because it has been talked about dating back to the 1990s. The process has been long and arduous like most municipal projects tend to be. Much effort has been spent on planning dating back to 2008. Further delaying the project over the years was the land acquisition phase of the project which took longer than anticipated. Then there is the financial aspect that had a twist the last fiscal year. The City of Lakeland reserves are sufficient but with the project at a cost north of 20 million and the grant involved is a reimbursement based Federal mechanism this requires ample cash flow. With that understanding the city took on a short-term capital outlay note that will be used to pay for the project and then the city, which is paying for only 20% of the project, will be refunded and the note is fulfilled upon completion.
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
hottytoddy.com
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
bulletintimesnews.com
County Soldiers Return Home
More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 268th Military Police Company, including three from Hardeman County, returned to Tennessee from a nearly year-long deployment overseas on November 11. The 268th, which is based in Millington, is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense,...
