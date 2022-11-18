Remember it is coming! That was a phrase most just tossed away as a myth about a new Canada Road because it has been talked about dating back to the 1990s. The process has been long and arduous like most municipal projects tend to be. Much effort has been spent on planning dating back to 2008. Further delaying the project over the years was the land acquisition phase of the project which took longer than anticipated. Then there is the financial aspect that had a twist the last fiscal year. The City of Lakeland reserves are sufficient but with the project at a cost north of 20 million and the grant involved is a reimbursement based Federal mechanism this requires ample cash flow. With that understanding the city took on a short-term capital outlay note that will be used to pay for the project and then the city, which is paying for only 20% of the project, will be refunded and the note is fulfilled upon completion.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO