wknofm.org

TN Politics: Abortion Ban Goes Too Far For Some Republicans

A recent investigation by ProPublica found that some Tennessee Republicans who voted for the state's restrictive abortion ban never imagined it would be made legal by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, some lawmakers are beginning to see why certain exceptions are necessary. Women experiencing life-threatening pregnancies in the state may not get the medical care they need because doctors are wary of criminal penalties.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday

Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus

This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
localmemphis.com

MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
GERMANTOWN, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

New Canada Road. Yes, It’s Coming.

Remember it is coming! That was a phrase most just tossed away as a myth about a new Canada Road because it has been talked about dating back to the 1990s. The process has been long and arduous like most municipal projects tend to be. Much effort has been spent on planning dating back to 2008. Further delaying the project over the years was the land acquisition phase of the project which took longer than anticipated. Then there is the financial aspect that had a twist the last fiscal year. The City of Lakeland reserves are sufficient but with the project at a cost north of 20 million and the grant involved is a reimbursement based Federal mechanism this requires ample cash flow. With that understanding the city took on a short-term capital outlay note that will be used to pay for the project and then the city, which is paying for only 20% of the project, will be refunded and the note is fulfilled upon completion.
LAKELAND, TN
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
hottytoddy.com

Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving

With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
OXFORD, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

County Soldiers Return Home

More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard's 268th Military Police Company, including three from Hardeman County, returned to Tennessee from a nearly year-long deployment overseas on November 11. The 268th, which is based in Millington, is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense,...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

