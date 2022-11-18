Mom Sends Daughter Boxes of Vintage Holiday Decor and Everything Is Stunning

Um, mama. If you have some more, send my way, huh?

There are some people who simply enjoy the Christmas holiday, then there are folks who completely embrace it. For the Christmas holiday-loving group, they likely have their Christmas tree up and decorations adorning the inside and outside of their home before we officially wave goodbye to spooky season. We get it, Christmas is considered to be the “most wonderful time of the year” so it’s no surprise when we see people go above and beyond to express their love of the holiday.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @mellcasey 's mom. She’s a Christmas fanatic and to express her love of the winter holiday, she surprised her daughter with some beautiful vintage Christmas ornaments and we’re in awe over how stunning they are!

View the original article to see embedded media.

How wonderful is this Christmas surprise ?! Her mom sent her four surprise boxes filled with stunning vintage holiday decorations — some of which she started collecting before her daughter was born — how sweet! What’s even more cool, majority of the décor was still in its’ original packaging! While all of the ornaments were beautiful, but the little Christmas mice were our favorite — they’re too adorable!

I love how even though her mom lives across the country from her, she still found a way to make the holidays feel so special for her daughter — that’s what the holiday season is truly about!

Wondering…if you have any more vintage Christmas ornaments hanging around…could you be so kind to send some my way?

