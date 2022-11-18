Read full article on original website
govst.edu
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
ccc.edu
Gabriela Leon
“Metas” is the Spanish word for “goals.” It is also the name of a program at Malcolm X that’s helping students like Gabriela Leon reach their highest potential. Gabriela began taking classes at Malcolm X College in the fall of 2021. For the University Village resident, the college was close to home, making it convenient as she enrolled in courses as a non-traditional student. She already had her certificate for dental assisting, but after some challenging times and discrimination at her job, she knew it wasn’t a place she wanted to stay forever.
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Lil Durk Wants To Help Address Violence In Chicago
Lil Durk wants to do his part in ending Chicago’s violence. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 7220 rapper expressed his feelings about speaking ill of the dead and vowed that he wouldn’t rhyme about the deceased in any of his future raps. He also declared that he wanted to stop Chicago’s violence altogether. “I’m going to start by getting the city together,” he said. “To do my part to slow down the violence.”More from VIBE.comFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C.Quavo's Sister Demands Information On Takeoff's Killer "By Any Means"Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement Later...
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
newwaysministry.org
Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom
Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters
The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters. Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Interested persons must meet the following requirements:. The applicant...
nadignewspapers.com
Lieutenant John Garrido retires from Chicago police force, where his father also served
On Friday friends and co-workers filled the Community Room at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station to bid farewell to Lieutenant John Garrido, who has retired from the police force after 32 years of service. “He’s a true leader and genuinely cares about the officers,” district captain Mike Barz said,...
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
