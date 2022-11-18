Lil Durk wants to do his part in ending Chicago’s violence. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 7220 rapper expressed his feelings about speaking ill of the dead and vowed that he wouldn’t rhyme about the deceased in any of his future raps. He also declared that he wanted to stop Chicago’s violence altogether. “I’m going to start by getting the city together,” he said. “To do my part to slow down the violence.”More from VIBE.comFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C.Quavo's Sister Demands Information On Takeoff's Killer "By Any Means"Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement Later...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO