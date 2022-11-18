ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

govst.edu

Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
ccc.edu

Gabriela Leon

“Metas” is the Spanish word for “goals.” It is also the name of a program at Malcolm X that’s helping students like Gabriela Leon reach their highest potential. Gabriela began taking classes at Malcolm X College in the fall of 2021. For the University Village resident, the college was close to home, making it convenient as she enrolled in courses as a non-traditional student. She already had her certificate for dental assisting, but after some challenging times and discrimination at her job, she knew it wasn’t a place she wanted to stay forever.
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
BROADVIEW, IL
South Side Weekly

King David and Boss Daley

Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Lil Durk Wants To Help Address Violence In Chicago

Lil Durk wants to do his part in ending Chicago’s violence. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 7220 rapper expressed his feelings about speaking ill of the dead and vowed that he wouldn’t rhyme about the deceased in any of his future raps. He also declared that he wanted to stop Chicago’s violence altogether. “I’m going to start by getting the city together,” he said. “To do my part to slow down the violence.”More from VIBE.comFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C.Quavo's Sister Demands Information On Takeoff's Killer "By Any Means"Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement Later...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CHICAGO, IL
newwaysministry.org

Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom

Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters

The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters. Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Interested persons must meet the following requirements:. The applicant...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
CHICAGO, IL

