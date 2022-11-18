Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11

MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton can be used this week as a fantasy football WR2/WR3. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Lamb is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 11. DeAndre Hopkins , Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Davante Adams also are in my Top 5.

Stefon Diggs , A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper , Terry McLaurin and Tyler Boyd are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Tyreek Hill , Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans , Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups due to injuries and/or Week 11 byes for the Miami Dolphins , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars .

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) was the No. 2 fantasy football option in Week 10. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is my top wide receiver this week due to his recent production and the Dallas Cowboys' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamb ranks in the Top 10 among active wide receivers in fantasy points per game. He is third among active wide receivers in points per game over the past four weeks. The Cowboys playmaker achieved season highs in catches (11), yards (150) and touchdowns (2) in Week 10.

This week, the Cowboys will face a Vikings defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Vikings also allowed the second-most receiving yards (199.3) per game to the position through 10 weeks.

Look for Lamb to total at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score in what should be a high-scoring game.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) continues to provide WR1 value amid teammate Ja'Marr Chase's injury absence. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Tee Higgins

Higgins was the most-targeted Cincinnati Bengals player during Ja'Marr Chase's two game injury absence. That trend should continue in Week 11 when the Bengals battle the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the second-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards (199.1) per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. Higgins averaged WR2-level production through the first half of the season, but should be plugged in as a WR1 amid Chase's absence.

Look for the Bengals star to reach the end zone for the second time in three games this week in Pittsburgh. He is my No. 4 play.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is a Top 10 fantasy football play. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Terry McLaurin

Unlike Lamb and Higgins, McLaurin will get a tough Week 11 matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston.

The Texans allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. They also allowed just four receiving scores to the position. McLaurin is a fringe WR2 this season, but is heating up. He totaled a season-high 128 yards on eight catches in Week 10 for his second 100-yard performance in three weeks.

McLaurin only scored twice over his first 10 games, but should get several shots to find the end zone and be heavily targeted this weekend in Houston. He is my No. 9 option.

Christian Watson

Watson was one of my top waiver wire targets and must-start wide receivers for Week 11. He totaled four catches for 48 yards and two scores in the Green Bay Packers' 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton totaled three catches for 95 yarsd and a score in Week 10. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

Darius Slayton

Slayton is my No. 21 option for Week 11 and can be used as a fantasy football WR2/WR3. The New York Giants pass catcher averaged WR2 production over the past four weeks and should do the same Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also allowed the sixth-most receiving yards (179.2) per game to the position.

Slayton totaled at least three catches in four of his last five games. He totaled a season-high 95 yards last week. Slayton also scored in two of his last three appearances.

I expect Slayton to get at least six targets this week. He is a touchdown-or-bust option who also should total more than 60 receiving yards.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

4. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

8. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at BUF

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at HOU

10. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

11. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at BAL

12. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at NYG

14. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

15. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at BUF

16. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

17. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. LAR

18. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at NE

19. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

20. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

21. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. DET

22. Keenan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

23. Courtland Sutton , Denver Broncos vs. LV

24. Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

25. Adam Thielen , Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

27. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

28. Mike Williams , Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

29. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR

30. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

31. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at ATL

32. Allen Robinson , Los Angeles Rams at NO

33. Chris Moore , Houston Texans vs. WAS

34. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

35. Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

36. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. WAS

37. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

38. Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos vs. LV

39. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers at BAL

40. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. DET

41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

42. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

43. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at HOU

44. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at HOU

45. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

46. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. WAS

47. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

48. Josh Dotson, Washington Commanders at HOU

49. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at NO

50. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

This article originally appeared on UPI.com