Kingsport Times-News
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Cyclones are heavy favorites in Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton appears to be set for another deep playoff run after making it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season. Lina Lyon (5-3, Sr.), a player coach Lucas Andrews calls the best point guard he’s ever coached, drives the offense.
Kingsport Times-News
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Hare blazes in 41 in Lady Patriots' win over Buffs
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare poured in a career-high 41 points and Sullivan East dropped West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome. Hare made 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a 33-29 halftime deficit.
wvlt.tv
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five teams from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a gold ball trophy.
Kingsport Times-News
Mississippi State ends ETSU's season with blowout
STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable football season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which struggled more and more as the season progressed, couldn’t cover the receivers in the Bulldogs’ “Air Raid” offense. Quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton boys eye another deep postseason run
Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
Kingsport Times-News
Cloudland girls looking to build on state tourney success
Basketball season is beginning to get rolling around the area. With Cloudland being one example, some teams are looking to build off recent state tournament appearances while Providence Academy and others have strong, up-and-coming programs.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as they kept winning. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections Following Road Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news
The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis as underclassman of the year.
Kingsport Times-News
39th Arby’s Classic boasts teams from 9 states, Bahamas
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a little more than a month, high school boys basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the country’s premier prep showcases, and this year is no exception. Teams in the field are from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and the Bahamas.
Kingsport Times-News
Bruins sink 16 3s, beat Lady Vols in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Charisma Osborne scored 23 points, hitting five of UCLA’s 16 3-pointers, and the Bruins beat No. 11 Tennessee 80-63 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bruins...
