wnypapers.com

Memorial to launch doula training next month

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Every Woman and Child Counts program is set to launch training in December for a group of community members chosen to become doulas to promote perinatal health equity in Niagara County. The training will be led by Nikia Lawson, the current president of DONA...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to meet 18 via Zoom

The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, via Zoom. To join the meeting, call 1-646-931-3860 followed by meeting ID 882 2440 0660# and passcode 174740#. The meeting can also be joined via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88224400660?pwd=bjlFRDZ4aGk5VnpYSzcwZkxEa0pSZz09. The meeting is open to the public.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrates community contributors

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of its members, last Thursday, at the returning gala awards dinner at the Niagara Falls Country Club. The evening was full of music, fellowship and special recognition of members Everything Youngstown, Cheri Amour, Fittante Architecture, The Youngstown Lions Club, The Rose Hanger, Be OK Studio, The Historical Association of Lewiston and Margy Toohey.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul requesting federal emergency declaration as winter storm continues

Doubles National Guard deployment to aid residents, assist thruway crews with snow clearing, and help local law enforcement with stranded vehicles. √ 11 counties remain under state of emergency as winter storm continues to cause hazardous travel and potential for power outages in Erie, Jefferson & Livingston counties. √ New...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
artvoice.com

Get counseling for mental health, substance abuse or alcoholism from local rising star

My full name is Diamond Rhodesia Marquise Junior. I’ve been a Buffalo resident since birth and currently reside in North Buffalo, with my 18-year-old son and 6-year-old female German Shepard name Dynasty. I am both a Daemen and Canisius College alumni and am currently enrolled in a doctoral school psychology program at Capella University, on-line. I am also employed as a Substitute Teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools, since 2018. I’m employed as an on-line therapist for Talk Space as well, since 2022. I hold 3 licenses: Licensed Mental Health Counseling, Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counseling-Trainee, and a Certification in School Counseling.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara University President's Dinner honors several individuals who have impacted lives of others

Niagara University honored Bishop Darius G. Pridgen, the OSC Charitable Foundation, and the Rev. Joseph G. Hubbert, C.M., at its 2022 President’s Dinner, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Proceeds from the President's Dinner benefit Niagara University's scholarship programs. More than $275,000 was raised toward student scholarship assistance during the event.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
WIBX 950

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

