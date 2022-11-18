Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Memorial to launch doula training next month
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Every Woman and Child Counts program is set to launch training in December for a group of community members chosen to become doulas to promote perinatal health equity in Niagara County. The training will be led by Nikia Lawson, the current president of DONA...
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to meet 18 via Zoom
The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, via Zoom. To join the meeting, call 1-646-931-3860 followed by meeting ID 882 2440 0660# and passcode 174740#. The meeting can also be joined via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88224400660?pwd=bjlFRDZ4aGk5VnpYSzcwZkxEa0pSZz09. The meeting is open to the public.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
wnypapers.com
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrates community contributors
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of its members, last Thursday, at the returning gala awards dinner at the Niagara Falls Country Club. The evening was full of music, fellowship and special recognition of members Everything Youngstown, Cheri Amour, Fittante Architecture, The Youngstown Lions Club, The Rose Hanger, Be OK Studio, The Historical Association of Lewiston and Margy Toohey.
wnypapers.com
Hochul requesting federal emergency declaration as winter storm continues
Doubles National Guard deployment to aid residents, assist thruway crews with snow clearing, and help local law enforcement with stranded vehicles. √ 11 counties remain under state of emergency as winter storm continues to cause hazardous travel and potential for power outages in Erie, Jefferson & Livingston counties. √ New...
artvoice.com
Get counseling for mental health, substance abuse or alcoholism from local rising star
My full name is Diamond Rhodesia Marquise Junior. I’ve been a Buffalo resident since birth and currently reside in North Buffalo, with my 18-year-old son and 6-year-old female German Shepard name Dynasty. I am both a Daemen and Canisius College alumni and am currently enrolled in a doctoral school psychology program at Capella University, on-line. I am also employed as a Substitute Teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools, since 2018. I’m employed as an on-line therapist for Talk Space as well, since 2022. I hold 3 licenses: Licensed Mental Health Counseling, Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counseling-Trainee, and a Certification in School Counseling.
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
wnypapers.com
Niagara University President's Dinner honors several individuals who have impacted lives of others
Niagara University honored Bishop Darius G. Pridgen, the OSC Charitable Foundation, and the Rev. Joseph G. Hubbert, C.M., at its 2022 President’s Dinner, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Proceeds from the President's Dinner benefit Niagara University's scholarship programs. More than $275,000 was raised toward student scholarship assistance during the event.
Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
wutv29.com
Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Driving Ban In Place For Erie County As Dangerous Storm Approaches WNY
UPDATE (11/18/22 6 am): For the northtowns - the City of Tonawanda, Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Newstead, Clarence, and Amherst, it has been changed to a travel advisory. For everywhere else in Erie County, the travel ban is still in place. There were a few minor accidents and vehicles that got stuck overnight. But overall, the driving ban helped.
These Buffalo And WNY Schools Have Announced Classes Are Cancelled
Here are the districts and colleges that have publicly announced closings:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November 18,...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Comments / 0