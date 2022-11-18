ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell at Donaldson prison

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJGda_0jFnDC9l00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate serving a 15-year prison sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

WATCH: Tracey Grissom speaks from prison 10 years after killing ex-husband in Tuscaloosa County

Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at Donaldson at approximately 9:43 a.m. Thursday. By 10:05 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Friday, but the cause of Rudolph’s death has yet to be determined. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Rudolph’s death.

‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire

Rudolph was serving a 15-year sentence following his 2015 robbery conviction out of Tuscaloosa County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 13

Shelia Crenshaw
2d ago

it's to many unexplained deaths in that prison. God have mercy on him and his family. she say nothing bad about nobody God is the judge. we all have did wrong in God eyes.

Reply
11
Mary Collins
2d ago

Taurus Boone, please don't pray for someone to die. Because my God, Oh my God , don't answer your evil prayers. You also shall reap what you sow.

Reply
6
Andrea Chavers
1d ago

I’m going to say this cause this was a friend of mines if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say nothing pleas we are grieving

Reply(1)
3
 

