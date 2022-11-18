Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
pittsburghbettertimes.com
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
kidsburgh.org
15 fun indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region
Photo above courtesy of Sky Zone. The cold weather and snow have arrived in the Pittsburgh region. But kids (and grownups, too) still have plenty of energy to burn up, even if they can’t go outside and play. There are plenty of indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and beyond that offer all kinds of opportunities for exercise and fun.
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
Gatto's Harley-Davidson showroom set to open as watercraft hub in Tarentum
The Harleys have roared out of Gatto Cycle Shop along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, and the owners are transitioning the space to all things water-related to meet an increasing local demand. Jet skis and wave runners already are filling the Gatto Cycle Shop Marine Center, which is expected to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home in Squirrel Hill
This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.
Friday is last day to receive free Thanksgiving meal from Pittsburgh police
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police will once again participate in the annual “Get Stuffed with Love” event, and Friday is the last day to call for a free Thanksgiving meal. Last year, more than 3,000 meals were provided. City residents can get a meal by identifying what zone...
momcollective.com
A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh
Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
Pennsylvania pretzel store owner allegedly sold drugs out of store
The owner of a pretzel store was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his store. Brian Schlagel, the owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on Route 22 in Monroeville allegedly sold prescription pills out of the store according to KDKA. Schlagel allegedly sold the pills through the drive-thru window and was called by a suspect as […]
WPXI
PHOTOS: Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh on Light Up Night
Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh during the 2022 Light Up Night Pittsburgh residents gather at the City-County Building to see a tree lighting and some fireworks. (WPXI/WPXI)
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022
Robert Morris University sold property at 515 Maple Ln to Bert Street LLC for $1,700,000. Adam Lueken sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to National Resident Nominee Services INC for $865,000. National Resident Nominee Services INC sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to Himanshu Nayyar and Priyar Parashar for $865,000.
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Comments / 1