Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
15 fun indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region

Photo above courtesy of Sky Zone. The cold weather and snow have arrived in the Pittsburgh region. But kids (and grownups, too) still have plenty of energy to burn up, even if they can’t go outside and play. There are plenty of indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and beyond that offer all kinds of opportunities for exercise and fun.
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home in Squirrel Hill

This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.
A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh

Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
