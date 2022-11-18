This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO