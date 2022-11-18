ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Escaped pet pig wrangled in Wyoming

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A pet pig escaped from her owners while they were passing through a Wyoming town and managed to evade local authorities for 48 hours.

City of Cheyenne, Wyoming - Government/Facebook

The City of Cheyenne said in a Facebook post that the pig escaped from her owners, a Nebraska family who made a "short pit-stop" in the city while on a road trip.

The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Animal Control joined in the hunt for the fugitive swine, but she managed to evade capture for two days, until finally being cornered Thursday.

"It's been a long 48 hours searching for Ms. Piggy, but she's back where she belongs now," the post said.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

