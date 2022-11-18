Read full article on original website
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Maine-Endwell Defeats Homer, Advances to State Semifinals
The Maine-Endwell Spartans took down the Homer Trojans in the Regional Final at C-N-S high school on Saturday afternoon to advance to the State Semi-finals at Union-Endicott Highschool next weekend. Check out the highlights from the 53-8 win above!
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Avelo flies first flight to Orlando
Amid great fanfare, the first Avelo Airlines flight left the Greater Binghamton Airport last night.
It’s business as usual at historic Cazenovia inn/restaurant as it fails to sell at auction
Cazenovia, N.Y. — The Lincklaen House, the landmark inn and restaurant in the heart of Cazenovia, will continue to operate as usual under its current owner after it failed to find a buyer at an auction this week. The Lincklaen House boutique hotel and its three dining venues at...
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
Road Trip: Brookfield chocolate factory, craft shop offers unique holiday gift ideas
In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias takes us to Brookfield, where visitors are guaranteed to find or make the perfect holiday gift.
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
Pennsylvania man sentenced in Cortland County drug conspiracy and murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in United States District Court Friday for his role in a Cortland County drug trafficking ring. 38-year-old Kyle Leeper, of Palmyra, plead guilty in May to trafficking meth from Indiana and California into Cortland County in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one transaction in California in 2019 after he was given less meth than he paid for. Him and another abducted, bound, and executed a middleman on January 17, 2019, in a desert in Barstow, California. Leeper shot the man eight times from behind with a .380 caliber pistol. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Endwell Comedian Erica Spera to Perform on The Late Late Show
Erica Spera, a comedian from Endwell, New York, has announced that she will be performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night. Her standup comedy performance can be seen at 12:37 am on CBS or if you're like me and there's a negative 100% chance that you'll be awake that late, you can watch it on YouTube as well.
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
