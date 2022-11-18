ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Defeats Homer, Advances to State Semifinals

The Maine-Endwell Spartans took down the Homer Trojans in the Regional Final at C-N-S high school on Saturday afternoon to advance to the State Semi-finals at Union-Endicott Highschool next weekend. Check out the highlights from the 53-8 win above!
MAINE, NY
WKTV

What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?

What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Pennsylvania man sentenced in Cortland County drug conspiracy and murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in United States District Court Friday for his role in a Cortland County drug trafficking ring. 38-year-old Kyle Leeper, of Palmyra, plead guilty in May to trafficking meth from Indiana and California into Cortland County in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one transaction in California in 2019 after he was given less meth than he paid for. Him and another abducted, bound, and executed a middleman on January 17, 2019, in a desert in Barstow, California. Leeper shot the man eight times from behind with a .380 caliber pistol. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

