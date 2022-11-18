Berkshire Hathaway has sold another $80.7 million of BYD shares after selling a smaller number of shares earlier this year. Warren Buffet and his Berkshire Hathaway investment group timed their investment in BYD perfectly, profiting over $7 billion from an initial $232 million investment, according to Fortune. However, the investment group has since been slowly divesting itself from the company, selling over a million shares at the end of August and now, according to Reuters, selling another 3.23 million shares worth $80.7 million. Berkshire Hathaway now controls 15.99% of BYD, down from 20.04% earlier this year.

19 HOURS AGO