Tesla Model 3 dishes out instant karma to driver mocking “brake failure” in China
It is said that karma can be a pretty vengeful thing. But if a recent Tesla crash in China is any indication, karma can be pretty darn ironic and funny too. This was highlighted in China when a Model 3 was hit by an MG6 driver who was mocking the electric vehicle maker for its alleged and debunked “brake failure” issues.
CBS resumes Twitter activity after pausing posts over Musk “uncertainty”
That didn’t last very long. After inspiring a large number of headlines recently for “pausing” its Twitter activities over Elon Musk’s leadership of the social media platform, radio and television network CBS has walked back on its decision. The update was announced on Twitter. When it...
Elon Musk reiterates details for Tesla FSD Beta’s upcoming wide release
Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release seems to be moving according to schedule. Considering Elon Musk’s recent comments on Twitter, Tesla owners will soon be able to access FSD Beta, perhaps even without relying on the Safety Score system. Elon Musk has noted that Tesla is looking to widen...
Elon Musk explains rationale behind Twitter’s weekly work update rule
Recent reports have revealed that Elon Musk and his team have rolled out a new rule for Twitter employees. Every week, Twitter’s employees will be expected to submit a weekly summary of what they worked on, what they are trying to accomplish, and specific lines of code that they wrote.
Elon Musk considers South Korea for next Tesla Gigafactory location: report
South Korea’s presidential office revealed that President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Elon Musk conversed about Tesla in a video call on Wednesday, November 23. During the video call, Elon Musk reportedly told President Yoon that he considered South Korea one of the top candidates for a Tesla factory in Asia, reported Reuters. Since the beginning of the year, Musk has teased that Tesla plans to announce its next gigafactory location by the end of 2022.
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids recall clarified by U.S. agency
Following a total recall of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has finally shed more details regarding the reasoning. The product was completely pulled last month, with the agency requiring consumers to send the Cyberquad for Kids back for a full refund, citing a lack of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) action plan.
Tesla ($TSLA) has best-in-class return on invested capital: report
Tesla ($TSLA) has a best-in-class return on invested capital, a new report found. The Tesla Research Report, written by Steady Compounding’s Thomas Chua, analyzed the financial profile of Tesla. Chua noted that today’s Tesla is “drastically different from the Tesla before 2019.”. In 2019, Tesla had a...
Tesla’s 19 vehicle recalls in 2022: a breakdown
Tesla has had nineteen total vehicle recalls in 2022, affecting 3,769,572 vehicles. While there are plenty of misconceptions and false information floating around about Tesla’s recalls population, there are plenty of truths to be told. Automotive recalls can be put into effect for some of the most insignificant reasons,...
Sony Honda Mobility President reveals where Tesla can be beaten
Sony Honda Mobility President Izumi Kawanishi revealed his company’s plan to dethrone Tesla as the leader in electric vehicles, and it has nothing to do with range, performance, or self-driving. Instead, Kawanishi revealed in a recent article with the Financial Times that Sony Honda Mobility will focus on a...
Tesla begins rolling out FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 to new users who’ve been patiently waiting for access.
Tesla began widening the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.3.1 on Friday, and many customers patiently awaiting access to the software are finally getting it. Elon Musk announced the wide release on Friday. He also said earlier in November that Tesla would widen the release of Version 11 of the software before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Elon Musk pay trial emphasizes CEO’s irreplaceable role at Tesla [Editorial]
Elon Musk’s pay trial regarding his Tesla compensation package as CEO of the company has led to some revelations in the past week. One of the surprising revelations from the trial is that Elon Musk has a potential successor in mind for Tesla’s CEO position. The revelation made many wonder if Elon Musk plans to step down from his position as Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) sooner rather than later.
Toyota-backed Pony.ai granted permit to offer driverless robotaxi services in Beijing
Toyota-backed Pony.ai and Baidu, Inc. were granted permits to offer driverless robotaxi services with no human safety operator behind the wheel in Beijing, China, The China Daily reported. Instead, the backup safety driver can sit in the back seat instead of the passenger seat. The permits, issued by the head...
Berkshire Hathaway continues to shed BYD stock
Berkshire Hathaway has sold another $80.7 million of BYD shares after selling a smaller number of shares earlier this year. Warren Buffet and his Berkshire Hathaway investment group timed their investment in BYD perfectly, profiting over $7 billion from an initial $232 million investment, according to Fortune. However, the investment group has since been slowly divesting itself from the company, selling over a million shares at the end of August and now, according to Reuters, selling another 3.23 million shares worth $80.7 million. Berkshire Hathaway now controls 15.99% of BYD, down from 20.04% earlier this year.
Twitter to take on YouTube by offering higher compensation for video content
Elon Musk shared some stats and details about Twitter recently, including teasing the idea of compensation for video content on the platform, similar to YouTube. Musk tweeted that his newly acquired social media platform added 1.6 million active users daily in the past week, reaching another all-time high. The new owner and CEO of Twitter is trying to improve the platform with an increasingly small number of employees over the past few weeks.
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
Australia considers expanding EV incentives, cutting incentives for PHEVs
The Australian government is considering introducing EV incentives that would also slowly phase out support for plugin hybrid models. A bill that has been proposed and informally agreed upon, according to SBS News, if passed, would electrify the Australian government’s fleet of vehicles and would incentivize individuals and businesses to buy fully electric vehicles. While plugin hybrid (PHEV) vehicles would also be incentivized initially, they would no longer qualify for incentives after April 1st, 2025.
Tesla’s next-generation FSD chips to be supplied by TSMC: report
Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) would be Tesla’s supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer. The chips that TSMC will be supplying to Tesla will reportedly be produced at 4 nm and 5 nm processes. If the reports prove...
Tesla China denies rumor that EV orders are lower than expected after price cuts
Tesla China has denied local reports claiming that orders for its vehicles have been lower than expected despite last month’s price cuts. The statements come amidst rumors that the electric vehicle maker is considering another set of price reductions for the Made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y as a means to boost interest in the vehicles.
Tesla Megapack powers new 196 MWh battery storage system in Europe
A new 196 MWh battery storage system comprised of Tesla Megapacks was energized on Monday, November 21. The new battery storage system went online at Pillswood, Cottingham, in Europe. Harmony Energy, based in North Yorkshire, developed the facility using Tesla Megapacks, though construction was managed by the American electric vehicle...
