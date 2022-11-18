ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

thestatetimes.com

First Generation Tabling Event

SUNY Oneonta believes it is important to show appreciation for its first-generation students. To show its appreciation, the Office of Student Success has planned a series of events to celebrate National First-Generation Student Day, where students are acknowledged and given a chance to express their pride in being a first-gen student. Faculty and staff collaborated with students to plan each event this month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Festival of Lights Illuminates Otsiningo Park

Otsiningo Park is in the holiday spirit! The Festival of Lights begins Monday, November 21st and runs until January 1st. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. County executive Jason Garnar says, "There really is something about...
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to Know About Christmas Tree Prices This Year

As we count down the days to Thanksgiving, you may be getting ready to deck the halls. And if that includes a real Christmas tree, this are going to be more expensive this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real trees are sold in...
ENDWELL, NY
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

