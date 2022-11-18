Read full article on original website
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
thestatetimes.com
First Generation Tabling Event
SUNY Oneonta believes it is important to show appreciation for its first-generation students. To show its appreciation, the Office of Student Success has planned a series of events to celebrate National First-Generation Student Day, where students are acknowledged and given a chance to express their pride in being a first-gen student. Faculty and staff collaborated with students to plan each event this month.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Festival of Lights Illuminates Otsiningo Park
Otsiningo Park is in the holiday spirit! The Festival of Lights begins Monday, November 21st and runs until January 1st. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. County executive Jason Garnar says, "There really is something about...
WKTV
Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm
MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to Know About Christmas Tree Prices This Year
As we count down the days to Thanksgiving, you may be getting ready to deck the halls. And if that includes a real Christmas tree, this are going to be more expensive this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real trees are sold in...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Road Trip: Brookfield chocolate factory, craft shop offers unique holiday gift ideas
In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias takes us to Brookfield, where visitors are guaranteed to find or make the perfect holiday gift.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
Gun allegedly displayed during large fight at Kampai
Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.
It’s business as usual at historic Cazenovia inn/restaurant as it fails to sell at auction
Cazenovia, N.Y. — The Lincklaen House, the landmark inn and restaurant in the heart of Cazenovia, will continue to operate as usual under its current owner after it failed to find a buyer at an auction this week. The Lincklaen House boutique hotel and its three dining venues at...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
