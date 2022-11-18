ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Associated Press

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
TheDailyBeast

Sabotage Confirmed at Nord Stream Pipelines as Investigators Find Explosives

Swedish authorities on Friday confirmed that leaks on seabed gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany were caused by sabotage after traces of explosives were found by investigators. The finding comes after Denmark said last month that the leaks were caused by blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement. “The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified.” The blasts have become a point of contention between Western leaders and the Kremlin, with Russia’s defense ministry accusing the British navy of carrying out the attack. The U.K. government responded by saying Russia was trying to divert attention away from its invasion of Ukraine by “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”Read it at Reuters
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
SFGate

'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says

More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Outsider.com

Ukrainian Sniper ‘Hits Two Russians With One Shot’ from Thousands of Feet Away: Report

It’s been a long nine months since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on the much smaller nation of Ukraine. Since then, the war has displaced a number of Ukrainian families and resulted in thousands of fatalities, both Russian and Ukrainian. Recently, one of the latter’s snipers proved that months of war have only sharpened soldiers’ battle skills. A video that was released by the Ukrainian military reportedly shows a sniper hitting two Russian occupants with a single shot from thousands of feet away.
The Associated Press

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

HELSINKI (AP) — Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden’s preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented...
DOPE Quick Reads

Ukrainian troops mock Russians in video that shows abandoned weapons & equipment- They joke about Russians running away

A recent video released by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense depicts Ukrainian soldiers south of the Dnipro, mocking the Russian soldiers. They had apparently fled from the area in a hurry. The Ukrainian soldiers are filmed laughing as they make their way through pile after pile of Russian weapons, equipment, ammunition, and more. [i]
Vice

‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis

The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.

