Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin
A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
Sabotage Confirmed at Nord Stream Pipelines as Investigators Find Explosives
Swedish authorities on Friday confirmed that leaks on seabed gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany were caused by sabotage after traces of explosives were found by investigators. The finding comes after Denmark said last month that the leaks were caused by blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement. “The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified.” The blasts have become a point of contention between Western leaders and the Kremlin, with Russia’s defense ministry accusing the British navy of carrying out the attack. The U.K. government responded by saying Russia was trying to divert attention away from its invasion of Ukraine by “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”Read it at Reuters
Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says
Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Raid Russia’s ‘huge pot of gold’? Europe grapples over confiscating frozen assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (from left) are debating whether to seize Russia's frozen assets to pay for Ukraine's reconstruction. Can Brussels raid the tens of billions of euros in Russian assets frozen by the European Union to...
Satellite images show a Russian buildup in Belarus. Experts say it may be a bluff.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. When Russia held large-scale military exercises in Belarus in February, the two countries described them as defensive in nature, aimed at repelling outside aggression, namely from Ukraine and NATO. But as the exercises wound down,...
Poland, NATO say deadly missile that struck Polish territory was not a Russian attack
Poland says there is 'absolutely no indication' a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack by Russia.
Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank
Footage appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank. Ukrainian forces have had success in destroying tanks with handheld weapons. The video was apparently taken in the east of Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place. A video appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly striking...
'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says
More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Ukrainian Sniper ‘Hits Two Russians With One Shot’ from Thousands of Feet Away: Report
It’s been a long nine months since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on the much smaller nation of Ukraine. Since then, the war has displaced a number of Ukrainian families and resulted in thousands of fatalities, both Russian and Ukrainian. Recently, one of the latter’s snipers proved that months of war have only sharpened soldiers’ battle skills. A video that was released by the Ukrainian military reportedly shows a sniper hitting two Russian occupants with a single shot from thousands of feet away.
Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines
HELSINKI (AP) — Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden’s preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented...
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Ukrainian troops mock Russians in video that shows abandoned weapons & equipment- They joke about Russians running away
A recent video released by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense depicts Ukrainian soldiers south of the Dnipro, mocking the Russian soldiers. They had apparently fled from the area in a hurry. The Ukrainian soldiers are filmed laughing as they make their way through pile after pile of Russian weapons, equipment, ammunition, and more. [i]
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis
The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
Ukraine has begun to retake a prized city from Russian occupation, another battlefield humiliation for Putin
Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Friday after Russian forces retreated in the night. It's a huge blow to Putin, as Kherson was his biggest prize in the war. Ukraine warned Russia is likely still planning a fight there, with mines and possibly hidden troops. Ukrainian troops entered the key city...
