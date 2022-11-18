ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Foods to Boost Your Immune System for a Very Happy Holidays

Houston Moms loves partnering with Next Level Urgent Care to keep us all healthy during the holidays!. The holiday season is upon us… and so is flu season, cold season and general coughy, sniffly, crud season. Next Level Urgent Care, our favorite trusted urgent care providers, who serve the...
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022

Trot your way through Thanksgiving week with the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, explore a galaxy of lights by the millions, visit a turkey on his lucky day, run your way towards Thanksgiving dinner, sing along with Baby Shark, kick start the holiday season with a Christmas classic, and more.
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season

With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston

Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
