Read full article on original website
Related
Health experts warn of triple threat of respiratory illnesses this holiday season
HOUSTON — Houstonians could face a "tripledemic" this holiday season with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. In Texas, the flu is on the rise and area children's hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases, a respiratory virus that affects infants and young children. The two viruses came a few weeks earlier than usual.
Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays
At last check, the COVID tracker in Harris County showed low community spread but doctors warn that can change as the the holidays get closer.
momcollective.com
Foods to Boost Your Immune System for a Very Happy Holidays
Houston Moms loves partnering with Next Level Urgent Care to keep us all healthy during the holidays!. The holiday season is upon us… and so is flu season, cold season and general coughy, sniffly, crud season. Next Level Urgent Care, our favorite trusted urgent care providers, who serve the...
myfoxzone.com
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022
Trot your way through Thanksgiving week with the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, explore a galaxy of lights by the millions, visit a turkey on his lucky day, run your way towards Thanksgiving dinner, sing along with Baby Shark, kick start the holiday season with a Christmas classic, and more.
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
20 rescued rabbits will soon be available for adoption at Houston SPCA
HOUSTON — Twenty rabbits from Arizona will soon have new homes in Houston, Texas. They were brought to the Houston SPCA where they will soon be available for adoption. The adorable bunnies include a lionhead, Himalayan and Holland LOPS. They were among over 100 rabbits rescued back in September...
proclaimerscv.com
Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
cw39.com
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season
With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
thepostnewspaper.net
The Earl of COM
In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Fort Bend Star
New editor asks your help in covering Fort Bend County, a diverse, burgeoning place
Greetings! My name is Ken Fountain, and I'm the new Managing Editor of the Fort Bend Star, your home for local news. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role and to begin working with a great team, some of whom I've worked with before. A little bit about...
houstononthecheap.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road
HOUSTON — An estimated 49 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. If you’re one of them, you’re probably coming up with your game plan now. That’s why AAA has figured out the best and worst times to hit the road. On...
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
Comments / 0