Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.
How to tell if newly available OTC hearing aids are a fit
Sophisticated hearing aids are newly available over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retailers as a generally lower-cost alternative to prescription ones. But audiologists and other professionals are encouraging individuals who believe they might work to relieve mild-to-moderate hearing loss to ask whether they’re right for their specific purposes. Either OTC or prescription, audiologists recommend a hearing evaluation to define how severe hearing loss is and at what frequencies and under what conditions before purchasing hearing aids. “It’s still a good idea to get tested,” said Kaitlyn Plewniak, Au.D., an audiologist at ProMedica Audiology in Toledo.
Healthline
Medication Overuse (Rebound) Headache in People with Migraine
What doctors used to call a “rebound headache” is now called a medication overuse headache. Some migraine medications are more likely to cause it than others. People with migraine may be familiar with the term “rebound headache.” These painful episodes follow an initial headache, typically after the effects of your medication wear off. Doctors now call this condition medication overuse headache (MOH) or medication adaptation headache.
neurologylive.com
Continuous Subcutaneous Carbidopa/Levodopa Demonstrates Benefits in Parkinson Disease Motor Fluctuations, OFF Time
Over a 12-week treatment period, treatment with continuous subcutaneous carbidopa/levodopa resulted in significantly greater increase in ON time and reduced OFF time, while demonstrating a safe profile. Full results from the phase 3 M15-736 study (NCT04380142) of AbbVie’s investigational agent ABBV-951, a continuous 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa, was pubished...
