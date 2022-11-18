Sophisticated hearing aids are newly available over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retailers as a generally lower-cost alternative to prescription ones. But audiologists and other professionals are encouraging individuals who believe they might work to relieve mild-to-moderate hearing loss to ask whether they’re right for their specific purposes. Either OTC or prescription, audiologists recommend a hearing evaluation to define how severe hearing loss is and at what frequencies and under what conditions before purchasing hearing aids. “It’s still a good idea to get tested,” said Kaitlyn Plewniak, Au.D., an audiologist at ProMedica Audiology in Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO