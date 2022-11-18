ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WUSA9

What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?

VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
NBC12

Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
wvtf.org

Virginia has two special elections on the horizon

The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
13News Now

Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
KRMG

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Nearly $5 Million Grant for Broadband in Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant award, totaling $4,999,975.50, will support Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” to close the broadband...
fox5dc.com

Virginia drafts new policy for teaching history in schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - has come out pertaining to the proposed teachings of certain parts of American history, including Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth, in Virginia schools. On Thursday night, the Virginia Board of Education had its first review of the Youngkin Administration’s Standards of Learning, which cut the...
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
