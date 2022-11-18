Read full article on original website
Board of Ed delays vote on Youngkin administration's history class revisions
The standards will set Virginia's expectations for student learning in history and social science. Those classes are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests or SOLs.
What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?
VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
Virginia education board punts new history standards after harsh criticism
After hours of public comment and discussion over proposed changes to history learning standards Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education decided not to move forward with a draft that drew heavy criticism.
Virginia lawmakers may weigh what to do about precious metal mining next session
Members of the General Assembly are getting ready for another session, and one of the issues on the agenda this year is what to do about the potential mining of precious metals. Virginia is sitting on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country. Plus, the recent interest in...
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
Virginia Beach delegate seeks to ban transgender athletes from school teams matching gender identities
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban transgender students at Virginia's K-12 public schools and colleges from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
McEachin Announces Nearly $5 Million Grant for Broadband in Virginia
Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant award, totaling $4,999,975.50, will support Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” to close the broadband...
Virginia drafts new policy for teaching history in schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - has come out pertaining to the proposed teachings of certain parts of American history, including Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth, in Virginia schools. On Thursday night, the Virginia Board of Education had its first review of the Youngkin Administration’s Standards of Learning, which cut the...
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
