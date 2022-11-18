Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
fashionweekdaily.com
Brand Spotlight: Joolz by Martha Calvo Unveils A Bespoke Collection
A native of Miami, Florida, jewelry designer Martha Calvo infuses the very vibe of this eclectic city into all of her pieces. She created her line in 2006, striking a balance between elegant yet edgy in her handmade earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. These statement items are interchangeable to create truly unique looks and have numerous celebrity wearers, including the Gigi Hadid, Bad Bunny, and more. Marthas new collection is nothing less than striking. These one-of-a-kind items can accent a casual yet funky ensemble and then seamlessly transfer into evening elegance. At the same time, the jewelry acts as an extension of the wearer herself. Here is a closer look at some of these stunning new pieces. The Studio Bracelet ($190) is pure whimsy.
Complex
FUBU Founders Want To Reach a New Generation With Black Fashion Fair Capsule Collection
When Antoine Grégory was younger, he owned a red, white, and blue ombre FUBU tracksuit that he wore all the time. Back then he didn’t know that the brand’s name, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” would be a guiding mantra for him. When he launched Black Fashion Fair in 2020, he felt there wasn’t enough focus on Black designers and brands like FUBU. So he introduced a curated marketplace and a digital library that features Black brands.
3 Stellar Menswear Brands That Are Getting a New Lease on Life
Menswear loves mining the past. Whether it’s vintage, vintage-inspired or a full reproduction, old is nearly always in. Our favorite recent reboots are these formerly sleepy brands, now reenergized. Aspesi Starting as a shirtmaker in 1969, Milanese brand Aspesi had become a favorite outfitter of discerning Italians by the late ’80s and ’90s. It specializes in what founder Alberto Aspesi likes to call “normal” clothes, but crafted with exceptional fabrics sourced from niche mills around the world: Japanese-nylon raincoats, Irish-linen trousers, washed-chambray shirts. That DNA is still guiding Lawrence Steele, who was appointed creative director in 2020 after consulting with the brand...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva
Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
I visited an Ugg retail store and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback
Ugg seems to be making a comeback this fall after originally gaining popularity in the early 2000s. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which owns Ugg, reported the brand's sales increased by $28.1 million year-over-year in its most recent quarter. I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what business...
Michelle Obama Brightens Up ‘Today’ Show in Lime Green Blazer & Matching Pumps To Promote Her New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama appeared on the “Today” show on Nov. 14, brightening up the studio in a lime green set and pointed heels. The former first lady spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager about her daughter Sasha and Malia’s sisterly bond and her new book titled “The Light We Carry” — the book was inspired by the letters she received in response to her 2018 memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s colorful ensemble consisted of a button-up blazer that gave off a militaristic feel thanks to the high neckline and structured silhouette. Fastened in place with gilded buttons, the blazer was paired with flared pants...
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is almost here, but some of the best Black Friday shoe deals from your favorite brands came early this year. Footwear is one of the biggest and most shopped categories every year, and this year’s Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals will be no different. Whether you’re shopping for a sneakerhead or just any man or woman on your holiday gifting list, retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, adidas, and more have you covered. This...
prestigeonline.com
New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More
New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More. Everything new in women’s fashion this November 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on. This month, orange is at the forefront. From Loewe’s new Puzzle to Gucci’s Jackie, here’s everything you need to add to your Wishlist this November. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!
One Fashion Expert on Winter's Most Versatile Shoe Trend
Are you as big of a fan of lug-sole boots as I am? This winter, lug-sole boot looks have been some of my favorite of the season, especially the outfits that fashion maverick Sam Hwang has been putting together. A true maximalist at heart, Hwang is one fashion expert I...
I'm a Shopping Editor—34 Boots, Flats, Shoulder Bags, Clutches, and Totes I Love
Hey, there. I'm the shopping director here at WWW. In my role, I spend a hefty chunky of my day sourcing fresh finds to create edits of must-try pieces. I recently showcased some of my favorite fall buys and cool pieces under $100. Today, I thought I'd bring you a curation that focuses on two of my favorite style categories—shoes and bags.
CNET
Save 30% on Boots, Oxfords and Slip-ons Shoes at DSW
DSW is holding a sitewide sale where you can save 30% off when you purchase of some of the company's most popular brands for men, women and kids using the code EXCLUSIVE through Nov. 20. Since we are officially have colder weather, you might be looking for boots to keep...
