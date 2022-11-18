ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle

The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
Taylor Swift’s Angry Fans May Help Finally Take Down Ticketmaster

For decades, Live Nation Entertainment has maintained an outsized role in the live event industry: To scan social media after concert tickets for a hugely popular act quickly sell out is to find endless fiery hashtags cursing high prices, processing fees, and a buggy site. But the company’s dominance of the ticket business has proved unstoppable, even more so after they merged with Live Nation in 2010. They’ve been able to shrug off politicians’ saber-rattling and concertgoers’ outrage. But Ticketmaster may have finally pushed things too far by pissing off Taylor Swift fans. With many shut out of tickets for her first tour since 2018 due to Ticketmaster technical errors, their rage and pain was so vocal that now the U.S. Justice Department is conducting “an antitrust investigation” related to Ticketmaster and Live Nation, according to the New York Times.
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
'Most of my tickets are affordable!' Bruce Springsteen wades into Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing row amid Taylor Swift fiasco - after fans slammed him for charging up to $5000 a seat

Bruce Springsteen has waded into the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing row amid the site's fall from grace over the Taylor Swift tour fiasco. The iconic rocker, 73, was slammed in July after tickets for his 2023 Springsteen and the E Street Band tour rose to almost $5000 for a floor seat on Ticketmaster - with the singer telling Rolling Stone ticket buying is 'confusing' but 'most of my tickets are affordable.'
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system

Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Iger returns to lead Disney after rocky 2 years under Chapek

BURBANK, Calif. — (AP) — Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance.
