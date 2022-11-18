Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Bots helped drive Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, Ticketmaster’s largest shareholder says
Fourteen million people were competing for presale tickets to the singer’s Eras tour, he said.
CMT
Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle
The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Because It Already Sold Them All
Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour public sale, stating that the vast majority of tickets were sold during presales and that not enough tickets remained to do a public sale. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory...
Taylor Swift’s Angry Fans May Help Finally Take Down Ticketmaster
For decades, Live Nation Entertainment has maintained an outsized role in the live event industry: To scan social media after concert tickets for a hugely popular act quickly sell out is to find endless fiery hashtags cursing high prices, processing fees, and a buggy site. But the company’s dominance of the ticket business has proved unstoppable, even more so after they merged with Live Nation in 2010. They’ve been able to shrug off politicians’ saber-rattling and concertgoers’ outrage. But Ticketmaster may have finally pushed things too far by pissing off Taylor Swift fans. With many shut out of tickets for her first tour since 2018 due to Ticketmaster technical errors, their rage and pain was so vocal that now the U.S. Justice Department is conducting “an antitrust investigation” related to Ticketmaster and Live Nation, according to the New York Times.
TechCrunch
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos
This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift finally speaks out in the wake of the Ticketmaster fiasco canceling sales of her Eras tour
Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the debacle with Ticketmaster! All hell broke loose earlier this week when the ticket sales and distribution company had opened up pre-sales for Swift’s Eras tour, which promptly crashed the website and put fans in long queues with numbers in the thousands.
'Most of my tickets are affordable!' Bruce Springsteen wades into Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing row amid Taylor Swift fiasco - after fans slammed him for charging up to $5000 a seat
Bruce Springsteen has waded into the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing row amid the site's fall from grace over the Taylor Swift tour fiasco. The iconic rocker, 73, was slammed in July after tickets for his 2023 Springsteen and the E Street Band tour rose to almost $5000 for a floor seat on Ticketmaster - with the singer telling Rolling Stone ticket buying is 'confusing' but 'most of my tickets are affordable.'
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system
Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Taylor Swift fans 'deeply upset' after Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales: 'Your one job'
Taylor Swift fans vented their frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the ticket company canceled Friday sales due to "extraordinarily high demands."
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour
Taylor Swift didn’t hold back Friday, saying it “really pisses me off” that her fans were stymied in their efforts to purchase tickets for her upcoming concert tour due to demand that overwhelmed the Ticketmaster online retail site. Swift’s “Eras Tour” is set to begin March 18...
