Los Alamitos, CA

ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO

College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we saw at the Rose Bowl Saturday between USC and UCLA. Obviously, Rose Bowl security is well-trained. It’s almost like they practice THUD drills the same as any college defender. So when a silly fan ran onto the field, it didn’t turn into a very pleasant experience. The fan was trying to video his run up the sideline. Instead, he got tackled not once, but twice. And his phone went flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Football PRO

Yorba Linda, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corona Del Mar High School football team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS Sports

UCLA vs. Illinois odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 8 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event. Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament bids last season and are off to 3-0 starts on the year. Now they'll be looking to bolster their resumes in Las Vegas with two guaranteed matchups against ranked opponents with No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia on the opposite side of the four-team bracket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
localemagazine.com

Where to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Right Here in Orange County

Throw on Your Jersey and Get Ready to Chant, “U-S-A!”. Undeniably one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, the FIFA World Cup stands apart in its prestige, competition and popularity on a worldwide level. And with the tournament taking place all the way on the other side of the globe in Qatar, soon, millions will be gathering in pubs, parks, homes and even stadiums to watch “the beautiful game” at its highest level. But what makes the World Cup really special is that it is truly an international spectacle—one that unites nations and sends the eyes of the world to a single place to share in a single moment. So whether you’re a casual soccer fan or a fútbol connoisseur, read on to hear about our picks for the best places to gather and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup right here in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA

