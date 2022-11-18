Brookings council considers pay raise for absent city manager

Brookings City Manager Janell Howard was placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest over Fourth of July weekend. She remains on paid leave while she faces charges of theft after allegedly stealing from Fred Meyer.

The Brookings City Council has held several private executive sessions in the months following the city manager’s absence, but members of the public have had little say in the matter during the city’s public council sessions.

That is – until Monday – when a council meeting agenda item sparked an outcry from several audience members at the Nov. 14 meeting.

The agenda item in question was whether or not to consider City Manager Howard eligible for a cost of living pay raise that was adopted by the city after she was put on leave. If the council approved the agenda item, Howard could be paid for the pay raise retroactively – back to approximately the same time frame when the alleged theft occurred.

The city council adopted the staff pay raise under the 2022-2023 management compensation plan at their Oct. 24 meeting. The plan included a 5 percent salary increase for police management and other management employees retroactive back to July 1, 2022.

According to a staff document, the Management Compensation Plan excludes the city manager position, "but the employment agreement with the city manager appears to tie the compensation to the Management Compensation Plan.”

Section 2 of Howard’s employment contract with Brookings states that the city shall review her salary annually, make cost of living increases on the same basis as other city management employees and “make adjustments as the City Council deems appropriate based on employee performance.”

“If she is not working – she is not performing,” said public audience member Julie April during the Nov. 14 council meeting.

April argued that Howard should have been terminated immediately after the alleged theft occurred.

“The city is responsible to the citizens. Your jobs are to represent the citizens of Brookings,” she said.

According to a City of Brooking Council Agenda Report, while Howard is on paid leave, she is receiving wages of $146,318 annually. The city is also contributing $3,000 annually to a deferred compensation account, as well as $4,000 auto allowance and $960 cell phone allowance that is included in her paycheck.

If the council voted to include the Cost of Living allowance on top her current pay – Howard’s pay would increase by $7,316 per year – even while she isn’t actively working for the city.

The Brookings Council Chambers filled with members of the public who voiced opposition to the agenda item.

“It is not time sensitive and the decision should not be made at this time,” recent council candidate Teresa Lawson said.

Instead, the city should focus on getting a new temporary city manager because the limit for city manager pro-tem Gary Milliman is fast approaching, Lawson argued. She said the city also needs to work to resolve the current situation with Howard.

Lawson said the city manager position has been under consideration for over four months. During this time, the city is basically paying for two city managers, she said.

“This is a long time for an unresolved employment situation – and a costly one,” Lawson said.

Lawson also pointed out that each executive session held over the past four months points to rising attorney costs.

“The fact that counsel has met almost weekly with city attorneys indicates legal fees are adding up quickly,” she said.

During the council session, other audience members questioned why Howard was hired in the first place when she has a history of lawsuits that stem from her previous employment with City of Coos Bay – and why she wasn’t fired from her city manager position immediately following the alleged theft.

“I’ve only lived here two years, and I have had three thorough background checks. So when Janell Howard came on board did you do a background check?” Thena Larteri-Lyons asked.

Larteri-Lyons described the situation with Howard as a “no-brainer.”

“If she did the deed she needs to be fired. That’s the way it is. If I sign something that says you can be terminated if you steal or if you lie or if you give information about the business you are in for competitive reasons – I take those things seriously and I was hoping that you guys would take those things seriously also,” Larteri-Lyons said.

“People want to come here and people have skills. Why are we perpetuating this situation when there are people out there that can do the job? I don’t understand it,” she said.

“I moved here because I thought everyone was on the up and up, but that’s not what I’m seeing. When you say something mean it … I’m asking you to do the right thing and let’s move this on.”

At the conclusion of the public comment session, Brookings city councilors voted 5-0 to take no action on the cost of living pay increase for Howard.