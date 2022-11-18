Keys to Chicago Bulls’ home game vs. Orlando Magic

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls look to get back on track when they host Franz Wagner and the Magic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls (6-9) host the Orlando Magic (4-11) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 124-110 road loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday, despite 28 points from DeMar DeRozan and 25 points from Zach LaVine.

Coby White (left quadriceps contusion) and Patrick Williams (sprained right ankle) are both questionable as the Bulls look to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Orlando Magic (4-11) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-9)

Friday, November 18 – 08:00 PM ET at United Center

Orlando Magic

Points Per Game: 109.9 (21st of 30)

109.9 (21st of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 113.3 (16th of 30)

113.3 (16th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 30.8 (24th of 30)

30.8 (24th of 30) Pace: 99 (19th of 30)

99 (19th of 30) Offensive Rating: 110.3 (24th of 30)

110.3 (24th of 30) Defensive Rating: 113.7 (23rd of 30)

113.7 (23rd of 30) Net Rating: -3.4 (25th of 30)

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 110.7 (18th of 30)

110.7 (18th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 111.8 (12th of 30)

111.8 (12th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 33.4 (18th of 30)

33.4 (18th of 30) Pace: 100.1 (13th of 30)

100.1 (13th of 30) Offensive Rating: 110.7 (21st of 30)

110.7 (21st of 30) Defensive Rating: 111.7 (11th of 30)

111.7 (11th of 30) Net Rating: -1 (21st of 30)

Create easy scoring opportunities

The Chicago Bulls are averaging 110.7 points per game, 18th in the league, with a 110.7 Offensive Rating (21st in the NBA). With a bad offense like this, it is not surprising to see the Bulls outside the playoff picture.

Five Bulls players are averaging double digits, led by DeRozan, LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic -- Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic are also putting up north of 10 points per game. On paper, Billy Donovan's team shouldn't struggle to score. However, the team’s shooting splits tell a different story.

The Bulls are currently shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 15th in the league . In contrast, five teams shoot close to or above 48 percent from the field, and the Nuggets lead the league, shooting 50 percent.

The Bulls need to have offensive continuity to beat the Magic. Creating easy scoring opportunities for everyone, particularly their star players, will be key for tonight's game.

Don’t underestimate the Magic

Winning is hard for the Magic because they’re down key rotation players, but this team has shown tons of fight despite this. The Magic beat the Mavericks and Suns last week without their best player, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, proving they can still produce results despite the adversity.

This game will not be a cakewalk; the Bulls can’t underestimate the Magic, especially at the start of the game -- Chicago's bad first quarter defense has been a big issue, as they rank 22nd in the NBA , allowing 29.7 points in the 12 minutes. The Bulls need to come out fired up at both ends of the court and not let the Magic take an early lead. If they can do it, there's a chance the the three-game losing streak might end tonight.

Noteworthy

The Bulls won the last meeting, 126-115 on February 1. DeRozan had a game-high 29 points.

Chicago beat Orlando three of the last four times.

The Bulls are 5-5 in the last 10 matchups against the Magic.

Magic’s projected lineup: Bamba, Bol, Okeke, Wagner, Suggs

Bulls’ projected lineup: Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic

Injury Report: Moritz Wagner (right midfoot sprain), Cole Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain), and Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe) will miss this game; Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fasciitis in his right foot) and Gary Harris (left knee surgery) are listed as questionable