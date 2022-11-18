ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
MABANK, TX
CBS19

11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Former Smith County judge passes away

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Former Smith County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers has passed away. Smith County released a statement on their Facebook page sending condolences to those who knew Judge Rogers. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of retired Smith County Court-at-Law...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse

The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

CBS19

KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

CBS19

CBS19

