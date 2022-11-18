Chris Brown was met with cold reception at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20), despite being a no-show at the event. The musician, who won the Favorite Male R&B artist award, was audibly booed by the crowd as Kelly Rowland accepted the honor on his behalf. As Rowland announced the nominees — which also included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd — and revealed Brown as the winner, the audience booed, Deadline reports. Rowland was visibly surprised by the reaction and lightly scolded the crowd, telling them to “chill out.” “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so...

9 MINUTES AGO