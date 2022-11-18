ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
The Associated Press

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
MOBILE, AL
NBC News

'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Decider.com

Chris Brown Booed By Angry AMAs Crowd During Acceptance Speech

Chris Brown was met with cold reception at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20), despite being a no-show at the event. The musician, who won the Favorite Male R&B artist award, was audibly booed by the crowd as Kelly Rowland accepted the honor on his behalf. As Rowland announced the nominees — which also included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd —  and revealed Brown as the winner, the audience booed, Deadline reports. Rowland was visibly surprised by the reaction and lightly scolded the crowd, telling them to “chill out.” “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so...
Boston

Our Bodies Ourselves Today is a new spin on an old faithful

The organization — affiliated with but separate from Our Bodies Ourselves, which published the landmark 'Our Bodies, Ourselves' books — launched an online resource on reproductive health in September. In 1970, a nonprofit organization called Our Bodies Ourselves published a book called “Our Bodies, Ourselves.” A feminist classic,...
BOSTON, MA
Vox

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unearthed deep colorism within Latino communities

As viewers return to the futuristic, fictional country of Wakanda, the latest Black Panther movie is once again the focus of complicated and heated discussions about representation. Except this time, casting decisions have run headlong into the knotty politics of Latino representation. While most American audiences see Black Panther: Wakanda...
The Guardian

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady

N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
CNN

Michelle Obama on her struggle with self-doubt

CNN's Sara Sidner moderates a timely discussion about empowering girls across the globe with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates. Watch Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

