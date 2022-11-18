Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
Teen Eulogizing “Racist, Misogynistic” Father at His Funeral in Viral Video is Both Praised and Condemned
The deceased father was publicly excoriated. What follows is a sensitive piece dealing with themes of racism and politics. Reader discretion is advised. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NextShark.com, Yahoo.com, and TikTok.com.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
It’s Time To Call Out All The Light-Skin Bias On Instagram
Anti-Blackness feels like a gut punch that leaves you quietly gasping for air — and it still runs rampant online.
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video
A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
Chris Brown Booed By Angry AMAs Crowd During Acceptance Speech
Chris Brown was met with cold reception at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20), despite being a no-show at the event. The musician, who won the Favorite Male R&B artist award, was audibly booed by the crowd as Kelly Rowland accepted the honor on his behalf. As Rowland announced the nominees — which also included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd — and revealed Brown as the winner, the audience booed, Deadline reports. Rowland was visibly surprised by the reaction and lightly scolded the crowd, telling them to “chill out.” “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so...
'She Said' follows the journalists who set the #MeToo movement in motion
An engrossing new film focuses on New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose reporting uncovered the crimes of Harvey Weinstein — and the vast network of people who enabled him.
Our Bodies Ourselves Today is a new spin on an old faithful
The organization — affiliated with but separate from Our Bodies Ourselves, which published the landmark 'Our Bodies, Ourselves' books — launched an online resource on reproductive health in September. In 1970, a nonprofit organization called Our Bodies Ourselves published a book called “Our Bodies, Ourselves.” A feminist classic,...
Idaho8.com
A comedian has apparently shredded £10,000 over David Beckham’s role as Qatar’s World Cup ambassador
A British comedian appeared to shred £10,000 ($11,000) in a video after failing to receive a response from David Beckham over his controversial role as a Qatar World Cup ambassador. On Sunday, Joe Lycett began tweeting an hourly countdown until his UK midday deadline (7am ET). At 12 pm...
Vox
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unearthed deep colorism within Latino communities
As viewers return to the futuristic, fictional country of Wakanda, the latest Black Panther movie is once again the focus of complicated and heated discussions about representation. Except this time, casting decisions have run headlong into the knotty politics of Latino representation. While most American audiences see Black Panther: Wakanda...
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady
N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
Michelle Obama on her struggle with self-doubt
CNN's Sara Sidner moderates a timely discussion about empowering girls across the globe with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates. Watch Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Comments / 0