Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.

2 DAYS AGO