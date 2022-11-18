Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Get Demon's Souls For $30 Right Now
Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at Amazon and Best Buy. Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40.
Gamespot
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Gamespot
Get Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Standard Edition For $40
For those looking to snag a Gran Turismo 7 deal this Black Friday, there are discounts on both the standard edition and the special 25th anniversary edition. These prices are pretty much the lowest Gran Turismo 7 has been available at all year, with previous PS5 edition sale prices hovering around the $50 mark.
Gamespot
Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount. The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Disney taps ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy
The Walt Disney Company has tapped its former CEO Bob Iger to return to head the company for two years, firing his successor Bob Chapek, who took the post in 2020
Gamespot
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
Gamespot
Get NHL 23 PS5 And Xbox Series X Editions For $40 Today At Best Buy
NHL 23 was released in October 2022, but all PlayStation and Xbox editions are discounted at Best Buy right now for Black Friday. NHL 23 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions are $40, a $30 reduction from the original $70 prices. NHL 23 PS4 and Xbox One editions are $28, a $32 reduction from the original $60 prices. These deals are still in Best Buy early access, so make sure you're logged in to your Best Buy account in order to see the discounted prices.
Gamespot
Get Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 Edition For $30
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's discounted on Black Friday at an all-time low. The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy--a $40 cut from the original price of $70. The Ghost of Tsushima...
Gamespot
See Call Of Duty: MW2 And Warzone 2's PlayStation-Exclusive Content In Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will have PlayStation-exclusive content, just like other recent entries in the series, and now Activision has provided a closer look at this special content. The bonuses include monthly double XP events, two additional loadout spots, a party bonus when teamed up...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals - Save On Brand-New Releases, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday 2022 rapidly approaching, major retailers have really started to ramp up deals on gaming products, including Xbox Series X|S games and accessories. You can save big on blockbuster exclusives, first-party controllers, headsets, and more at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and the Xbox Store.
CNET
Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices
Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation
There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
Gamespot
How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to chat about gaming’s obsession with the humble Sniper Rifle, and how its virtual depictions measure up to reality. You can check out more episodes of Loadout right...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (November 18-22) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Xur has once again set up shop in the Solar system for the weekend, bringing with him a fresh selection of Exotic gear and legendary-class weapons. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week. This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
